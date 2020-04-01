Industrial Packaging Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities

The global industrial packaging market is a fragmented and competitive field. Large number of players fragmented in various regions worldwide continue to aid manufacturing industries with technological and material advancements, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some key players in the global industrial packaging market include Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Cascades Inc., Sonoco Product Co., International Paper Co., and Greif Inc. Despite the fragmented nature of the market, the key players continue to find opportunities to stay ahead of the curve with collaborations and strategic decision making.

Eco-friendly packaging options are a rising trend in the industrial packaging market. While low- cost packaging continues to offer the largest scope for market players, eco-friendly packaging is creating new opportunities for growth. The end-use industries in the industrial packaging market are label and packaging products, construction, automotive, and service industries. Growing regulations regarding waste management and recycling are expected to drive more innovation and new opportunities for all players in the industrial packaging market.

According to TMR report, the global industrial packaging market is expected to grow at 4.1% CAGR during 2016-2024. On the basis of its steady growth in CAGR, the market will reach US$73.25 billion by the end of 2024. This is a considerable growth as the market stood at US$53.03 billion in 2016. Among its product segment, the intermediate bulk container is expected to drive major growth for the industrial packaging market. Growing development in manufacturing in Asia Pacific is expected to result in robust growth for the region during the forecast period.

Electronics and Pharmaceuticals to Drive Growth