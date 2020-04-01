It’s Time For New Vision- Outside Door Handle Industry On The Move

Outside door handles protrude from the car’s surface and enable the user to open the door. They a car looks is of prime importance for its owner. These days people buy cars which are better looking, performance isn’t the only consideration anymore. Automotive companies pay car designers handsomely to design the car well, so its sale increases. It has been quiet evident that public has a clear inclination towards stylish, better-looking cars. It is also important that along with design a proper locking system should be ensured by the door handle i.e. its purpose in the first place. The outside door handle can provide key using as well as keyless entry. Luxury vehicles incorporate key less entry pad, utilizing thumb print. Being an important part of the car there can be a few reasons to change the outside door handle. Two of them being, broken handle and chrome peeling off the handle.

Outside Door Handle Market: Dynamics

With everything urbanizing at a super fast rate, the outside door handles aren’t behind. These days there are so many designs available in the market. There is cut throat competition in the market amongst manufacturers to continuously up the designs and utility of their door handles. The rising demand of the public for modern and classy looking cars will drive the outside door market. Gorgeous looking designs will be preferred more by the buyers. Customizable door handles in a new trend in the outside door handle market and is gaining popularity especially with the younger generations. The new generation will make for the key driving section of the population, for outside door handle.

Outside Door Handle Market: segmentation

The global outside door handle market is segmented by sales channel, vehicle type, type of handle and mechanism.

By sales channel, the global outside door handle market is segmented as –

OEM

Aftermarket

By vehicle type, theglobal outside door handle market is segmented as –

Passenger cars Hatchback Luxury car Sedan Sports car

Commercial vehicles Light commercial vehicles Heavy commercial vehicles



By type of handle, the global outside door handle market is segmented as –

Lever type

Push button type

Lift back type

Pull type

Others

By the operating mechanism, the global outside door handle market is segmented as –

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Class 5

Class 6

Class 7

Class 8

Class 9

Class 10

Class 11

Class 12

Class 13

Outside Door Handle Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global outside door handle market is designed for seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is the biggest consumer of outside door handle and also owns a significant share of the global outside door handle market. Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer of outside door handles. China leads the global production followed by India. Other countries have important production as well. As far as sales are concerned Europe and the Middle East are not far behind. Over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for automobiles the global outside handle market is expected to thrive. Aisa Pacific will continue to be the largest manufacturer over the forecast period.

Outside Door Handle Market: Key Players

The key players in global Outside Door Handle Market are HU SHAN Auto parts, VAST, ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Minda VAST, Ruian Maohua Automobile Parts, Mayco International, CAR INTERNATIONAL, Shivani Locks, Trimark Corporation, Valeo, ALPHA Corporation, Sakae Riken Kogyo, Sandhar Technologies, U-SHIN, Huf Grou, Doorman, Aisin, Kakihara Industries and Magna.

