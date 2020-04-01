Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast

Laboratory Filter Papers Market: An Overview

Laboratory filter papers provide a semi-permeable barrier between a chemical and a medium. They can be used for the filtering of solid particles from liquids in various applications, which include laboratory as well as industrial applications. These papers have specific properties such as porosity, particle retention, thickness, and flow rate, which determine their suitability for various applications.

Different chemicals require different grades of laboratory filter papers. Usually, these papers are used for gravity or vacuum filtration processes. They are broadly classified as qualitative and quantitative laboratory filter papers. Qualitative laboratory filter papers are used where qualitative analytical techniques are employed to determine materials, whereas quantitative laboratory filter papers are used for gravimetric analysis. Laboratory filter papers can be made up of various paper pulps, which include wood pulp, fiber crops, and mineral fibers, on small paper production machines.

Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Technological advancements have resulted in the increased application of filtration techniques in pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries, along with research institutes as well as food & beverages laboratories. Laboratory filter papers are used extensively for qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in research laboratories, which is expected to boost the global sales of these papers. In addition, pharma companies are investing more in research & development to stay one step ahead of their competitors. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2018, Indian pharma companies invested more than 8.5% of their sales in research & development activities. This inclination of manufacturers toward innovation is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

However, the emergence of more advanced filtration technologies, such as such as microfiltration, nanofiltration, and ultrafiltration, is likely to hinder the growth of the market, as these techniques employ superior filtration equipment. Moreover, the uptake of analytical instruments and stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies regarding the standard of filtration is compelling manufacturers to adopt superior filtration techniques. This is likely to act as an obstacle in the growth of the laboratory filter papers market.

Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Segmentation

Globally, the laboratory filter papers market has been segmented based on thickness, product type, and end uses as follows:

On the basis of thickness, the global laboratory filter papers market has been segmented as follows-

Up to 0.10 mm

10 mm – 0.15 mm

15 mm – 0.20 mm

Above 0.20 mm

On the basis of product type, the global laboratory filter papers market has been segmented as follows-

Qualitative Laboratory Filter Papers

Quantitative Laboratory Filter Papers

Phase Separating Laboratory Filter Papers

On the basis of end uses, the global laboratory filter papers market has been segmented as follows-

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Research Institutes

Food & Beverages Manufacturers

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global laboratory filter papers market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the thriving pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in countries such as Japan and India. Numerous leading players are entering these markets and setting up operational facilities in the region owing to the rapid economic growth, increasing investments, and political support. The U.S. is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of market share due to the local presence of well-established and technologically advanced research centers. It is expected to be followed by the countries of Western Europe.

Laboratory Filter Papers Market: Key players

Some of the major participants operating in the market are Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd.; PAPCEL, a.s.; Filtros Anoia, SA; Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft; Camlab UK; Axiva Sichem Pvt. Ltd.; Filtech Pty Ltd.; Dakila Trading Corporation; and ErtelAlsop. Several local and unorganized players are also expected to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.