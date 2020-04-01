Latest Change : RF/Microwave Industry for 5G Market 2019-2025
Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the RF/Microwave Industry for 5G Market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the RF/Microwave Industry for 5G Market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the RF/Microwave Industry for 5G Market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.
This report focuses on the global RF/Microwave Industry for 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RF/Microwave Industry for 5G development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Amphenol SV Microwave
- WL Gore&Associates
- San-tron Inc.
- CommScope
- Sensorview
- Pasternack
- MHD Co., Ltd
- SAGE Millimeter
- MMWave Tech
- Huber+Suhner
- Radiall
- Rosenberger
- Maury
- Junkosha
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
RF/Microwave Connectors
RF/Microwave Cable Assemblies
RF/Microwave Antennas
Others (terminations, etc.)
Market segment by Application, split into
Wireless Infrastructure
Test Measurement
Aerospace Aircraft
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global RF/Microwave Industry for 5G status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the RF/Microwave Industry for 5G development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
