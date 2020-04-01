Market Forecast Report On Animation, VFX & Game Market To 2025

Animation is the rapid display of static images in a way that creates the illusion of motion. Nowadays animation is used mostly in motion pictures and videos, plus some computer applications, such as moving icons, and in video games. Like photographic cinema, animated video usually incorporates sound for dialog, musical accompaniment, and other effects.

But unlike photographic cinema, it can depict anything that the animation artist can imagine visually, and therefore it is especially useful for telling stories with fantasy elements that would be hard to stage in reality. Animation is also used to create special visual effects within movie productions that otherwise use traditional photographic methods.

The entire Animation, VFX & Games market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for Animation & Game production, Animation, VFX & Games will gain growing industry influence.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 26.43% in 2013 and 22.77% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%, while China ranked the first markets with the market share of 26.90% in 2017, driven by market and national government policy.

In 2017, the global Animation, VFX & Game market size was 376100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 478600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Animation, VFX & Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animation, VFX & Game development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tencent

Sony

Activision Blizzard

Microsoft

Nintendo

Netease

Walt Disney Animation Studios

NBCUniversal

Warner Bros

Framestore

TOEI ANIMATION

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Animation & VFX

Game & VFX

Market segment by Application, split into

Anime

Film

Video Game

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animation, VFX & Game status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animation, VFX & Game development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animation, VFX & Game are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

