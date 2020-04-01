Metallized Film Laminates Market – Key Growth Strategy Adopted by Leading Players

Metalized film laminates have grown as an indispensable part of the packaging industry, and over the coming decade it is likely to gain significant responsiveness of manufacturers end owing to the upsurge in demand for the packaging of products such as foods & beverages, pharmaceutical and consumer goods. Metalized film laminates are the mainly polymer resins coated with a gentle layer of metal, usually aluminum, silver and tin. The films used of metal deposition include PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), PE (Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene), OPP (Oriented Polypropylene) among others.

Over the years, metalized film laminates have emerged as a nearest substitute of foil packaging and offers a lustrous metallic look at a reduced cost and weight. One the key reasons for popularity of metallized films are that they provide a metal like finish to paperboard or paper packaging. When metallization is done in films it improves oxygen barrier properties of the film such as up to 50x for OPP films and 10x for PET films. Metallized films laminates are also used in manufacturing and coating of flexible as well as rigid packaging solutions.

Global Metallized Film Laminates Market: Segmentation

The global metallized film laminates market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of material, the global metallized film laminates market has been segmented as follows –

Aluminum

Silver

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene

Nylon

Others

On the basis of product type, the global metallized film laminates market has been segmented as –

Pouches & Sachets

Bags

Wrapping films

Lidding film

Blister packs

On the basis of end use industry, the global metallized film laminates market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Consumer goods

Others

Global metallized film laminates market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in metallized film laminates market across the globe can be segmented into three tiers based on their market share as follow-

Tier 1 (includes market leaders with a market share of more than 3%) Toray Industries, Inc. API Group Berry Global Inc. Bemis Company, Inc.



Tier 2 (includes market players with a market share above 1% and below 3%) Sierra Coating Technologies LLC Triton International Enterprises Celplast Metallized Products Ampac Holdings, LLC. Ester Industries Limited Uflex Ltd.



Tier 3 (includes manufacturers with market share below 1%) Uma Foils & Flexipack Patidar Corporation Ester Industries Limited



Key developments & Trends

In September 2016, Toray Plastics (America), subsidiary of Toray Industries Inc. launched a Lumirror MR20 metal-transfer film with aluminum deposited on its surface and is used in specialty printing and point-of-purchase applications. The MR20 film has good adhesion properties and sticks to paperboard and paper. Lumirror MR20 film are used to packaging of toys, alcohol, pet food, confectionary, personal care products, cosmetics among others.