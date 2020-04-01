Methane Hydrate Extraction Market – Global Industry to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

Methane clathrate (CH45.75H2O) or (4CH423H2O), also called methane hydrate, hydromethane, methane ice, fire ice, natural gas hydrate, or gas hydrate, is a solid clathrate compound (more specifically, a clathrate hydrate) in which a large amount of methane is trapped within a crystal structure of water, forming a solid similar to ice.

Methane clathrate (CH45.75H2O) or (4CH423H2O), also called methane hydrate, hydromethane, methane ice, fire ice, natural gas hydrate, or gas hydrate, is a solid clathrate compound (more specifically, a clathrate hydrate) in which a large amount of methane is trapped within a crystal structure of water, forming a solid similar to ice.The methane hydrate extraction market is at a nascent stage as their extraction process is not yet commercialized. Some of the factors expected to drive the growth of this market include greater availability, rise in investments for the process of extraction, and several government initiatives to accelerate the extraction process to meet the growth in demand for energy. Methane hydrate releases larger amount of natural gas, which is expected to be used as a future source of energy. Countries such as China and Japan have already successfully extracted methane hydrate after conducting two tests.

In 2018, the global Methane Hydrate Extraction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Methane Hydrate Extraction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Methane Hydrate Extraction development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

BP p.l.c.

ConocoPhillips

EQUINOR ASA

PetroChina Company Limited

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.

INPEX Corporation

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Microbially

Organic Material

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

National Defense

Civil Use

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

