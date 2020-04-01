Methane Hydrate Extraction Market – Global Industry to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025
Methane clathrate (CH45.75H2O) or (4CH423H2O), also called methane hydrate, hydromethane, methane ice, fire ice, natural gas hydrate, or gas hydrate, is a solid clathrate compound (more specifically, a clathrate hydrate) in which a large amount of methane is trapped within a crystal structure of water, forming a solid similar to ice.
Methane clathrate (CH45.75H2O) or (4CH423H2O), also called methane hydrate, hydromethane, methane ice, fire ice, natural gas hydrate, or gas hydrate, is a solid clathrate compound (more specifically, a clathrate hydrate) in which a large amount of methane is trapped within a crystal structure of water, forming a solid similar to ice.The methane hydrate extraction market is at a nascent stage as their extraction process is not yet commercialized. Some of the factors expected to drive the growth of this market include greater availability, rise in investments for the process of extraction, and several government initiatives to accelerate the extraction process to meet the growth in demand for energy. Methane hydrate releases larger amount of natural gas, which is expected to be used as a future source of energy. Countries such as China and Japan have already successfully extracted methane hydrate after conducting two tests.
In 2018, the global Methane Hydrate Extraction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2423948
This report focuses on the global Methane Hydrate Extraction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Methane Hydrate Extraction development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Schlumberger Limited
BP p.l.c.
ConocoPhillips
EQUINOR ASA
PetroChina Company Limited
Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd.
INPEX Corporation
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Microbially
Organic Material
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
National Defense
Civil Use
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461
For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/