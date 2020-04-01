Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market is Estimated to Register a Strong 3.2% CAGR Between 2017 – 2025

The global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market was valued at approximately US$ 2.9 Bn in 2016 is projected to register cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.2% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”.

The report suggests that rising incidence of the development of antibiotic resistant strains among all age groups are likely to spur the demand of MRSA Drugs in the coming years (2017 to 2025). As key players introduce novel anti-MRSA agents in developed markets such a North America and Europe, these regions are likely to account for dominating share of the global MRSA Drugs market. Established presence & wide distribution networks of major players and growing market penetration of emerging players are likely to boost growth of Asia Pacific MRSA Drugs market at a CAGR of around 3.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1315

Development of Treatment-Emergent Resistance in MRSA-Infected Patients to Restrain the Growth of MRSA Drugs

According to CDC, around 33% of the people carry staphylococcus aureus, also known as staph, in their nose. But over the decades, few strains of staph such as MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus) have become resistant to some antibiotics that once destroyed it. MRSA strains are thus a type of staph that are resistant to beta-lactam antibiotic called methicillin. Around 1% of the population carrying staphylococcus aureus on their nose or skin are infected by MRSA.

However, increased practice of prescribing antibiotics, 50% of which are unnecessary and inappropriate, is responsible to give rise to treatment-emergent resistance in MRSA-infected patients. According to the CDC, resistance to tigecycline and vancomycin, which are the effective and potent therapeutic options for severe MRSA infection, has emerged. Such treatment-emergent resistant strains developing in the MRSA-infected patients are expected to restrain the growth of MRSA drugs market during the forecast period.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1315

Lipopeptide drug class to lose the market share

The report offers detailed segmentation of global MRSA drugs market on the basis of drug class, route of administration, and distribution channel. Among the drug class, lipopeptide is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. However, the segment is expected to lose its market share from 31.6% in 2016 to 30.5% by the end of 2025, owing to the loss of patent exclusivity for daptomycin in 2016, and emergence of generic drug molecules in lipopeptide drug class. Key pharmaceuticals companies such as Pfizer, Inc. involved in the manufacturing of oxazolidinones against MRSA infection, and their strong positioning in the global MRSA drugs market is likely to get boost the growth of oxazolidinone segment during the forecast period.

Oral to Be the Most Promising Route of Administration to Invest In

Various route of administration offered in the report are oral and parenteral. Parenteral route of administration accounted for highest market share of 72.2% in 2016, due to the increased investment in the pharmaceutical sector by key antibiotics manufacturers to boost the production of intravenous anti-MRSA antibiotics. Oral route of administration is expected to get a boost in terms of revenue by 2025, which is attributable to the key companies involved in the R&D of anti-MRSA vaccines.

Online Pharmacy to witness significant growth rate by 2025

Rise in number of players in the antibiotic manufacturing industry, along with their widespread distribution channels are estimated to propel the market share of the retail pharmacy segment by 2025. Hospital pharmacy is expected to account for a market share of 51.0% by 2025, owing to the increased number of multispecialty hospitals across the globe, and their improved reimbursement policies. However, online pharmacy is likely to register highest CAGR of 3.4% during 2017-2025, due to rise in e-commerce sales, and improvement in digital sales channels to cater to the rising demand-supply gap for antibiotics.