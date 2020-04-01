Micronized Salt Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028

Micronized salt has been making substantial traction in the processed food industry, especially in confectionery products and bakery items. Incorporation of advanced food technologies have enabled food processing companies enhance the palatability, especially among consumers of North America. Market players will utilize the high purity of the salt to bolster its demand in processed food products. The micronized salt market rising at promising CAGR during 2018–2028, will exceed valuation of US$ 3.3 bn by 2028.

Report Description

Recently published a report which lends a holistic view of the micronized salt market for the period 2018 – 2028. The main focus of this comprehensive report is to provide key insights into the underlying developments and opportunities to the distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers of the micronized salt market.

The market study describes the dynamics that have a direct impact on the growth of the micronized salt market. The market estimation has been done in volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn). The report incorporates key market volume projections, pricing analysis, market size projections, absolute dollar opportunity analysis, and demand-supply analysis of the micronized salt market.

Micronized Salt Market: Purview of the Report

The comprehensive report also offers valuable insights into the opportunities, value forecasts, restraints, drivers, and trends affecting the micronized salt market. Robust methodology has been devised to draw precise information and arrive at an accurate forecast for this report. Interviews with the manufacturers and industry experts have been carried out to fetch important data about the micronized salt market.

Primary and secondary sources have been utilized to obtain key insights on the micronized salt market. The secondary sources include the study of press releases, white papers, industry presentations, association publications, and annual reports of the company, apart from industry magazines and paid database subscriptions. A host of these researches aid in deriving statistics, base year numbers as well as market hypothesis.

Several macroeconomic and microeconomic factors have been analyzed, in order to offer an incisive view of the micronized salt market. Key market drivers of micronized salt such as per capita food growth & beverage consumption, economic performance, sector performance, performance of the top players, and chemicals industry growth. The research framework further includes key financial ratios, analysis of market attractiveness, macroeconomic factor performance, and y-o-y growth projections are studied closely to draw accurate estimates.

Micronized Salt Market: Key Segmentation

An analysis of the market attractiveness has been studied on the basis of grade, application, and region. Depending on the grade, the micronized salt market is bifurcated into purity above 99.5% and purity between 98% to 99.5%. Based on the applications, the micronized salt market can be fragmented into canned or preserved fruits and vegetables, beverages, milk and dairy products, meat, sea foods, and poultry, and bakery and confectionery products.

On the basis of the regions, the micronized salt market can be divided into India, Japan, China, the Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America, South East Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, and North America. A detailed market size based on the historical data has been highlighted in the report for 2013 to 2017. In addition to this, the current and future market size has been forecasted in this detailed report. A brief analysis of the country-wise market attractiveness has been assessed in the report, in order to help the stakeholders of the micronized salt market with authentic information.

Micronized Salt Market: Competitive Landscape

The market study on micronized salt lends an incisive view of the emerging as well as leading players, which include K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Ciech S.A., AkzoNobel N.V., Dominion Salt Limited, INEOS Group Limited, AB Hanson and Mohring, Kensalt Ltd., Cerebos Ltd., ACI Limited, Cheetham Salt Limited, WA Salt Group, Infosa, Zoutman NV, Nirma Limited, China Salt Jintan Co., Ltd., BGR International Ltd., Suedwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Australian Saltworks, GHCL Ltd., Marico Ltd., Cargill Ltd., Kutch Brine Chem Industries, and Keya Foods, among others. A dashboard comprising of key players have been included in the report, which sheds light upon the mergers, expansions, and acquisitions happening in the micronized salt market.

