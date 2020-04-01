Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market emand for High Quality Experience with High Content Delivery Driving Growth by 2025

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: Snapshot

Stiff competition characterizes the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market. Keen players wanting to succeed in the cut-throat environment are working on more effective solutions in response to the different requirement of companies. They are pouring money into engineering cutting edge technologies so as to beat competition. Big names in the industry are expending energy on developing highly advanced hardware and software solutions to capture greater market share. Such trends are responsible for making the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market highly dynamic in nature.

Some of the key growth drivers in the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market are the increasing demand for low latency computing and improved quality of experience (QoE), increasing network traffic and data explosion and low energy consumption technique.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global mobile edge computing market will likely expand at a phenomenal 51.0% CAGR during the period from 2017 to 2025. At this rate, its revenue is projected to become US$4228.3 mn by 2025 from US$73.8 mn in 2016.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

Demand for HD Likely to Catalyze Market Growth

The global mobile edge computing market can be classified based upon component into hardware, software, and service. Of them, the hardware segment held a lion’s share of 80.0% in the market in 2016. This is because the entire mobile edge computing architecture is comprised of different hardware, namely servers, processors, routers, and switchers. In the foreseeable future too, the segment is predicted to surpass others in terms of growth.

At present, several hardware and software vendors are facing challenges to integrate mobile edge computing architecture with the help of 4G LTE network. However, deployment of 5G infrastructure will likely help overcome the challenge. The high demand for HD and 4K live video streaming is also predicted to catalyze growth in the market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Emerging Economies to Power Growth due to Penetration of Smartphones

From a geographical standpoint, Europe accounts for a leading share in the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market. In 2016, its market accounted for a share of 43.5%. This is mainly on the back of growing uptake of mobile edge computing on account of increasing monthly data usage and the rising adoption of devices having Internet of Things (IoT). In the next few years, the Europe mobile edge computing (MEC) market is predicted to register a CAGR of 42.8%.

North America is another crucial market for mobile edge computing (MEC), which is being fuelled by the U.S. North America is home to most of the hardware and software vendors and is expected to remain a key contributor in the next couple of years as well.

Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East are slated to be the most promising markets going forward because of the burgeoning mobile subscribers and IoT devices that support market growth for mobile computing market. At present, the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market is being driven by the demand from developed nations, particularly those in Europe and North America. In future, it will be the emerging economies in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Some such prominent names in the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market are IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.