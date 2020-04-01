Moving Blankets Market: Enabling businesses to formulate growth strategies that increase revenue

Moving blankets are protective solutions designed to protect fragile products from scratches, scuffs, dents and nicks during transit. Moving blankets are known in the industry by various names, such as moving pads, furniture blankets, cargo blankets and furniture pads. The global market is characterized by the presence of a large number of middle- to low-income players. Manufacturers of moving blankets also differentiate their products by incorporating several convenience features. For instance, machine washable blankets are widely preferred in the market. These blankets are available in the market in a variety of colors and their performance is greatly influenced by their composition. Moving blankets are useful in ensuring that surfaces remain scratch-free during transit. Manufacturers of these blankets produce professional grade furniture moving blankets for use by professional packers and movers. The outlook for the global market is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period.

Global Moving Blankets Market: Dynamics

The global market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growth in the packers and movers market. As of now, the Asia Pacific packers and movers market is expected to witness steady growth, thereby boosting demand for products, such as moving blankets, to ensure safety of goods in transit. Manufacturers of moving blankets are expected to increase their efforts for the production of high quality machine washable blankets. Moving blankets can also be used for heavy duty performance and therefore enjoy high demand. In addition, manufacturers of moving blankets are also coming up with innovative variants, such as sound dampening. Furthermore, moving blankets are also considered to be one of the most ideal solutions for short-term and long-terms storage as they provide a soft layer for the protection of goods. This is done by using solutions, such as rubber bands, ratchet straps and stretch wrap films, among others. Some of the factors which might act as restraints are incompatibility of certain moving blankets with the binding material. For instance, synthetic blankets can tear due to application of tape. However, correct knowledge of moving blankets and their compatibility can avert such problems.

Global Moving Blankets Market: Segmentation

The global moving market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of fabric, the global market is segmented into –

Cotton/Poly Blends

Woven Polyester

Non-woven Polyester

On the basis of binding material, the global market is segmented into –

Ratchet straps

Stretch wraps

Moving bands

Tape

On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented into –

Professional Movers

Van Operators

Carpenters and Cabinet Makers

Others

Global Moving Blankets Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be in the leading position throughout the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for majority of the market value share of the North America moving blankets market. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of packer and mover start-ups in countries, such as India and China. Growth in urbanization in these countries is anticipated to boost growth of the moving blankets market in the Asia Pacific. In terms of growth, Latin America is expected to register sluggish growth due to slow economic recovery.

Global Moving Blankets Market: Key players

Some of the key participants operating in the global market are –

Western Tarpaulin & Company

New Haven Moving Equipment

Small to medium scale manufacturers are scattered across the global moving blankets market, which results in a low bargaining power of suppliers.

