New Study: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market Huge Growth Worldwide By 2027

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices units provide breathing assistance to patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea/hypopnea syndrome (SAHS) or sleep apnea (OSA). Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices units are also utilized as a preventive and support device for patients suffering from other diseases, such as acute asthma, cardiogenic pulmonary edema, congestive heart failure and chronic lung disease (CLD) cystic fibrosis.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices consist of a flow generator or ‘blower’, a length of tubing, and a tight-fitting face mask, nasal mask, or nasal nares. The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market was valued at US$ 2,616.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 4,171.6 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Rise in the number of COPD patients, increase in prevalence of sleep apnea, surge in government expenditure on health care in emerging markets, strategic alliance between key and small players in emerging markets such as India, and increase in geriatric population are major factors that are anticipated to drive the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market. Furthermore, high cost of respiratory devices and lack of patient compliance are key factors that are projected to restrain the market.

In terms of interface devices, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been segmented into face mask, nasal mask, oral mask, and helmets. The nasal mask segment dominated the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market in 2018, due to a rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases. Based on age group, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been bifurcated into neonates & infants and adults. Increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders is anticipated to drive the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market. Based on end-user, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, sleep laboratories, and others.

In terms of region, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market in 2018. The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market in North America is driven by the presence of key players and high rate of adoption of technologies in the region. Additionally, a rise in the prevalence of respiratory disease is likely to propel the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market in the region. Increase in the geriatric population in the U.S. and a rise in the incidence of respiratory and COPD diseases, and a surge in the prevalence of sleep apnea are projected to boost the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market during the forecast period. The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market in Europe is driven by an increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders.

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market is highly fragmented, due to the presence of a large number of players. Major players operating in the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market include Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed Inc., Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises, Inc.), Pulmodyne, Inc., O-Two Medical Technologies Inc., Dimar s.r.l., Intersurgical Ltd., HAROL S.r.l., and Vygon SA.

Increase in trend of mergers & acquisitions and product approvals & launches in developing countries is expected to boost the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market during the forecast period. Additionally, acquisition provides growth in core part of business.

