Off-Line LED Drivers Market – Global Industry To Garner Huge Investments Over The Coming Years 2019-2025

The global off-line LED drivers market has garnered revenue gains on the back of extensive uptake of LED lighting solutions in various end-use industries. Notable prospects have emerged in commercial, industrial, and residential lighting applications. Substantial research and development in recent years has been focused on creating better architectures, technologies, and product reliability and efficiency. Some of the lucrative markets in near future could be the U.S., European Union, and China.

In 2019, the market size of Off-Line LED Drivers is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Off-Line LED Drivers.

This report studies the global market size of Off-Line LED Drivers, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Off-Line LED Drivers production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Texas Instruments

NS

Mcroblock

Maxim

AnalogicTech

Linear

NXP

Infineon

Toshiba

Onsemi

Market Segment by Product Type

Type A-Lamps

T-Lamps

Reflectors

Decorative Lamps

Integral LED Modules

Market Segment by Application

Commercial Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Outdoor & Traffic Lighting

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

