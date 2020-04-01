Pantothenate Kinase-associated Neurodegeneration Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors

Pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN) is an autosomal recessive disorder. Disorders related with nerve and ganglia outside the brain and spinal cord are considered to be peripheral nervous system disorders. In this case, neurodegeneration occurs due to the abnormal buildup of iron in certain areas of the brain. It is caused due to the deficiency or absence of PKAN2 gene located on the chromosome 20p 13-p12.3. This disease involves progressive decline in mental and physical capabilities which affect a patient’s life. The disorder is characterized by progressive difficulty with movement.

Movement abnormalities include rigidity, difficulty with walking, muscle spasms, difficulties with speech (dysarthria), and few of them also develop vision loss, paralysis, pain, etc. Additionally, a patient can experience psychiatric symptoms, which may include personality changes, depression, and dementia (loss of intellectual function). The prevalence of PKAN is estimated at 1 to 3 individuals per million globally. PKAN is one of the rare neurological disorders, hence it may often go unrecognized and misdiagnosed.

Currently, there is no precise treatment available for individuals suffering from PKAN. The available treatments are focused toward particular symptoms shown by a patient. Presently, the research studies based on PKAN are focusing on better understating of the primary cause of the disorder which can help to find a more precise and reliable treatment.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6513

The global pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next years. Increase in the global geriatric population, rise in investments in research & development, and focus on studies related to neurological diseases are the major drivers of the global market. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that approximately 14.1% of the global population is likely to suffer from various conditions related to neurologic disorder by 2025. This in turn will increase production of neurotherapeutic drugs. Additionally, technological advancements and rise in awareness about autosomal recessive neurodegenerative diseases such as pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN) are the other factors boosting market growth. However, rise in cost of treatment of diseases, side effects due to the treatment, strict guidelines followed by different countries are factors expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration market can be segmented based on form, diagnostic test, treatment, and end-user. In terms of form, the global market can be bifurcated into classic and atypical. Classic PKAN generally appears in early childhood, causing serious problems with muscle movement that may worsen quickly. Atypical PKAN can appear later in the adolescence stage and progress slowly. Based on diagnostic test, the global pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration market can be classified into genetic tests, MRI scan, and others. A genetic test detects the malfunctioning gene that may cause the disorder.

However, these tests are not commonly available. Tests such as an MRI scan help to detect movement disorders. MRI scan generally shows iron deposits in the basal ganglia region of the brain. These are called as the “eye of the tiger” sign due to the way deposits appear in the MRI scan. This sign recommends a diagnosis of PKAN. In terms of treatment, the global market can be categorized into anti-convulsive drugs, drugs on dystonia, and other supportive treatment. Based on end-user, the global pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration market can be segmented as hospitals, academic & research institutes, private clinics & others.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6513

Geographically, the global pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market due to technological advancements, better reimbursement policies, and presence of key players. Additionally, increase in awareness among people about various neurological conditions and government initiatives are likely to drive the market. Europe is another major market for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration treatment.

Key players operating in the global pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration market are Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Retrophin, Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biogen, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, and GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/6513/pantothenate-kinase-associated-neurodegeneration-global-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.