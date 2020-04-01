The report “Pediatric Home-use Medical Devices Market Analysis by Growth, Size (Value & Volume), Trends 2026 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Revolutionary technologies and cutting-edge research have led to the development of numerous innovative medical equipment, enabling patients to live healthier and longer. However, the pediatric population is at the risk of being left behind. Very few critical medical devices have been designed keeping children’s needs in mind. Children deserve medical devices that are effective, safe, and designed for their specific needs. However, the pediatric medical devices segment accounts for a minor share of the global medical devices market and pediatric illnesses are relatively rare. Hence, device manufacturers have less focus on children.

Home-use medical devices are intended for use in any location outside a professional health care facility. The user can be a caregiver, patient, or family member who directly uses a home-use medical device or offers assistance in using it. A skilled health care professional is a licensed health care professional with expert skills and proficiency who can aid or train caregivers and recipients in the use and maintenance of home-use medical devices.

These devices have, until lately, been sold primarily through distributers. Medical devices are essential as pediatric patients shift to home-use services for long-term care or recovery. As a result, multifaceted medical devices are used more often in homes and, many times, under inappropriate conditions. This, in turn, has adverse effects on the safety of pediatric patients as well as effective operation of such devices, particularly those with particular necessities for correct operation or maintenance.

The global pediatric home-use medical devices market has experienced significant growth over the past decade, driven by technological advancements and increase in awareness for pediatric population. Rise in health care expenditure has been a fundamental factor for the shift in focus of health care from hospitals to home. Rise in government initiatives to support pediatric home health care is anticipated to drive the pediatric home-use medical device market during the forecast period.

The global pediatric home-use medical devices market can be segmented based on device type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of device type, the global pediatric home-use medical devices market can be categorized into ventilators, monitoring systems, heated humidifiers, suction equipment, oxygen suppliers, airway clearance, asthma supplies, food pumps, IV pumps, wound management supplies, nebulizer, noninvasive ventilation, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global pediatric home-use medical devices market can be segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacy accounts for the leading share of the pediatric home-use medical devices market. People prefer to buy equipment from hospital pharmacies as they can ask the pharmacist for a demonstration on operating the equipment.

The global pediatric home-use medical devices market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant pediatric home-use medical devices market, followed by Europe, attributed to the increase in awareness for pediatric population in these regions. The pediatric home-use medical devices market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant growth rate.

The global pediatric home-use medical devices market is dominated by key players, such as, Medi-rents, Medtronic, TNI Medical, ResMed, and others.

