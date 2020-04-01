Photoresists and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Trends And Forecast Up To 2020

Global Photoresists and Photoresist Ancillaries Market: Snapshot

Photoresists are indispensable components used in wiring configuration in high density packaging and semiconductor manufacturing. In the coming years, the demand for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries is expected to rise in response to the expanding market for dynamic displays. Also growth in the semiconductor industry will bolster sales opportunities in the global photoresists and photoresist ancillary market. On the flip side, occupational and environmental hazards often related to them may hamper their uptake in the coming years. Nonetheless, the advent of nanoelectromechanical systems will pave way for the market’s expansion in the coming years.

Arf Immersion and Antireflective Coatings Led Photoresists and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, Respectively

The global photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market can be studied on the basis of various parameters. In terms of product, the photoresists market can be segmented into ArF dry, KrF, g-line and i-line, and ArF immersion. Based on revenue, the ArF immersion photoresists accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2013. Furthermore, the segment is expected to report the fastest CAGR between 2014 and 2020. ArF immersion photoresists offer greater flexibility of manufacturing semiconductors besides other components with supreme resolution and at nano-scale. These factors will enable growth in the segment. Based on product, the global photoresist ancillaries market can be segmented into photoresist developers, antireflective coatings, edge bead removers, and others. Of these, in 2013 the antireflective coatings segment held the nearly 30% of the overall photoresist ancillaries market.

Asia Pacific Emerges Dominant while Europe Reports Sluggish Growth

In 2013 Asia Pacific held dominance in the global market for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries. The increasing demand from the semiconductor and ICs industry is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the rising applications in printed circuit board will give significant impetus to the photoresists and photoresists ancillaries market in Asia Pacific. As per the report, the demand for photoresists and photoresist ancillaries is expected to increase as more companies shift focus towards establishing their footprint in China and South Korea. This trend is likely to support growth of the market in Asia pacific.

In addition, the rising demand from North America is likely to offer lucrative growth prospects to the global market in the coming years. However, in Europe the market is likely to grow at a relatively sluggish pace.

The global photoresists and photoresist ancillary market is currently operating in a highly consolidated vendor landscape. Some of the multinational players are exhibiting a high degree of forward integration, which is aiding in the market’s expansion. They are focusing on customizing products as per the changing consumer needs. This is expected to positively influence the overall market. The report profiles some of the leading players in the global photoresists and photoresist ancillaries market. These include TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD., The Dow Chemical Company, JSR Corporation, FUJIFILM Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Avantor Performance Materials Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., and others.

