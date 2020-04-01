Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market : Growth Scope And Future Trends By 2027

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market – Snapshot

The global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market is driven by high prevalence and rapid increase in incidence of sleep apnea across the globe. The global market was valued at US$ 1.56 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3.08 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027. Significant expansion of the market is attributed to increased prevalence of sleep apnea, worldwide, and technological advancements in positive airway pressure devices.

Positive airway pressure devices keep pressured air flowing through the airways of the throat, and is a common treatment for sleep apnea. The patient wears a face mask, which is attached to a tube and a machine that blows pressurized air through the mask into the airway in order to keep it open. The air acts like a balloon keeping the relaxed muscles of the throat open. Positive airway pressure (PAP) is a treatment method that uses mild air pressure to keep the airways sufficiently open. PAP devices are specifically utilized by patients who have breathing issues, such as sleep apnea. These devices are broadly categorized as continuous positive airway pressure devices (CPAP), bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP), and automatic positive airway pressure devices (APAP). Consistent rise in the number of sleep apnea patients, increase in the prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements in positive airway pressure devices are key factors driving the global positive airway pressure devices market. According to the Sleep Apnea Organization, in the U.S., 1 in 12 people suffers from obstructive sleep apnea. An estimated 22 million people from the U.S. suffer from moderate to severe sleep apnea. Additionally, about 3% to 7% men and 2% to 5% women suffer from sleep apnea in the U.S.

The global positive airway pressure devices market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into CPAP, BiPAP, and APAP. The CPAP segment dominated the market in 2018, owing to the launch of technologically advanced CPAP devices and these devices are extensively employed to treat sleep apnea. However, the BiPAP segment is projected to expand at a higher growth rate during the forecast period, as BiPAP is considered to be a highly effect treatment for central sleep apnea, and sleep specialists may recommend the BiPAP therapy if an individual has issues with CPAP or APAP. Additionally, increase in the number of patients with obesity is expected to drive the CPAP segment during the forecast period. According to statistics at the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) website, about 93 million people in the U.S. are affected by obesity and over 33% of citizens have excess weight. Based on application, the global positive airway pressure devices market has been divided into sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others. The sleep apnea segment accounted for a prominent share of the global PAP devices market in 2018. The segment is projected to be highly attractive during the forecast period. The segment’s dominance is attributed to the increase in number of diagnosed sleep apnea cases worldwide, especially in developed countries. According to a study published in the Sleep Apnea Zone blog 2018, more than 100 million people suffer from sleep apnea worldwide. An estimated 50 to 70 million adults in the U.S. suffer from sleep disorders. Among which, obstructive sleep apnea is a highly common sleep disorder.

In terms of end-user, the global positive airway pressure devices market has been classified into hospitals & sleep labs, home care settings, and others. The others segment includes specialty clinics and research & academic centers. The hospitals & sleep segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2018, followed by home care settings. Increase in the number of sleep labs is expected to drive the hospitals & sleep labs segment during the forecast period. In 2017, there were about 4,700 sleep centers or labs in the U.S., with a bed count of 7 to 8 beds in a lab. These labs are located in hospitals, universities, or are independent. However, the home care settings segment is estimated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to a rise in the demand for positive airway pressure devices for home use.

In terms of region, the global positive airway pressure devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a notable share of the global market in 2018, followed by Europe. Early adoption of technologically advanced products, such as portable PAP devices, for sleep apnea management is attributed to North America’s prominent share of the global market in 2018. Moreover, a large number of medical device companies offering PAP devices in the region and favorable medical reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada drive the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the presence of untapped opportunities, rise in geriatric population, and increase in awareness about disease conditions in the region.

The global positive airway pressure devices market is consolidated, with a small number of companies accounting for a majority share of the global market. Key players operating in the global market include ResMed Inc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare (Philips Group), 3B Medical Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., and Lowenstein Medical (Lowenstein Group). These players exhibit significant geographical outreach, with presence in multiple PAP devices segments. Manufacturers are adopting acquisition & collaboration and development of technologically advanced PAP devices strategies to tap the unmet needs of a large proportion of sleep apnea patient pool. Other prominent players in the global positive airway pressure devices market include Compumedics Limited, CareFusion Corporation (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Apex Medical Corp., and Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises, Inc.).

