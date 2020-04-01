Poultry Health Market is Anticipated to Reach Nearly US$11.0 bn by 2025

The global poultry health market is highly fragmented with several new players entering the market, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The new entrants have made the vendor landscape highly competitive by coming up with new marketing strategies. The existing players are emphasizing on research and development activities to maintain a stronghold in the market.

Prominent players in the poultry health market encompass Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Bimeda Inc., Bayers AG, and Ceva Sante Animale. These players are emphasizing on enhancing their distribution network to gain an upper-hand in the global poultry health market. Additionally, they are penetrating in agrarian economies to grow their frontiers in the market.

As per expert analysts, the global poultry health market is envisioned to grow at a 7.6% CAGR during 2017 to 2025. The world poultry health market valued at US$5.7 bn in 2016 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$11.0 bn by the end of the forecast period.

In terms of products, the genetic test and vaccine segment is expected to lead the global poultry health market. There is a growing need for poultry vaccinations owing to an increasing prevalence of poultry outbreaks. This has contributed to the dominance of the genetic test and vaccine segment. Regionally, North America is perceived to lead the poultry health market and is expected to grow at 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period owing to a rise in domestic meat and eggs consumption.

Rising Consumption of Livestock Animals to Soar Market’s Growth

Rising population across the globe has led to an increase in consumption of livestock animals. This is a major driver in the expansion of the global poultry health market. Additionally, it has proven to be a key source of subsidiary income for a lot of people. Consequently, there has been a rise in poultry production, thereby propelling the market.

