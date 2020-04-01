Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2019 – 2027

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market: Overview

The demand within the global preoperative surgical planning software market is rising on account of advancements in invasive treatments. Advancements in the healthcare sector have led to the development several modes and operands for better medical treatments. The success of newly developed medical technologies has generated interest amongst key global investors and capitalists. Hence, the global surgical planning market is projected to attract voluminous investments in the years to follow.

Medical practitioners and specialists have emphasized on the need to pre-emptively plan every step of a surgical process. This can be accomplished with the help of preoperative surgical planning software. The quest of the medical fraternity to improve the success rate of surgical treatments has played a vital role in the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising incidence of chronic disorders that require invasive surgeries has also propelled demand within the global preoperative surgical planning software market.

The integration of software technologies within medicine has become easier relative to what existed a decade ago. This is also a key trend pertaining to the global preoperative surgical planning software market. The use of software technologies within medicine has overhauled the approach towards surgical procedures.

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the global preoperative surgical planning software market sheds on some of the leading drivers of market demand. The global preoperative surgical planning software market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of end-user, the demand for preoperative surgical planning software across orthopaedic clinics is increasing at a sound pace.

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market: Notable Developments

The global preoperative surgical planning software market has undergone prominent developments in recent times. Some of these developments are listed herein:

Several market players have resorted to the manufacture of custom software platforms for surgeries of various types. NuVasive recently introduced a new software platform for studying the specifics of spine surgeries. NuVasive is expected to gather a fresh consumer base through this development.

Other key market players such as WishBone Medical, Inc. and Stryker Corporation are expected to focus on improving the research and development operations. Furthermore, these players can gain from the rising need for surgical assistance in the domain of dentistry.

Some of the prominent vendors in the global preoperative surgical planning software market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc., Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Medtronic Plc, , Carestream Health, MeVis Medical Solutions AG Materialise, and IBM Watson Health (IBM).

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Joint Reconstruction

The rising incidence of sports injuries and car accidents has led to increased demand for joint reconstruction treatments. The intricate nature of such treatments necessitates the deployment of preoperative surgical planning software.

Importance of Orthodontics and Dental Implants

All forms of orthodontic treatments are preceded by gathering software-based impressions of the jaw and denture. This factor has played a vital role in the growth of the global preoperative surgical planning software market.

Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global preoperative surgical planning software market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American preoperative surgical planning software market shall expand as people fly to the US for surgical treatments.

