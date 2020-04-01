Punctate Keratitis Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2025

Punctate keratitis is the inflammation of the cornea characterized by corneal epithelial loss or damage. It is a chronic, bilateral, recurring illness with multiple whitish gray intraepithelial corneal lesions. Symptoms of punctate keratitis include redness, burning sensation, light sensitivity (photophobia), slight diminution in vision, and sensation of foreign body in the eyes. Major causes of punctate keratitis are viral conjunctivitis (mostly adenovirus), trachoma, chemical burns, blepheritis, ultraviolet (UV) light exposure (e.g. welding arcs, sunlamps, snow glare, prolonged use of contact lens, peripheral facial nerve palsy (including Bell palsy), keratoconjunctivitis sicca, and topical drug or preservative toxicity. Slit-lamp or ophthalmoscope examination devices are used for the diagnosis of punctate keratitis.

The global Punctate Keratitis Market growth is driven by the rise in incidences of Thygeson’s keratitis, high prevalence of conjunctivitis, and increase in incidence of eye related disorders such as dry eye syndrome, blepheritis, and trachoma. Robust product pipeline, presence of prominent players, and availability of advanced ophthalmic treatment worldwide are further contributing to the growth of the global of punctate keratitis market. Rise in the trend of usage of contact lens, and increase in awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders have further boosted the growth of the global punctate keratitis market. However, limited knowledge of punctate keratitis among people and the side-effects associated with ophthalmic drugs are the key restraints of the global punctate keratitis market.

The global punctate keratitis market can be segmented into treatment type, drug type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market can be divided into drugs class and therapeutic soft contact lenses. The drug class segment can be further bifurcated into antibiotic ointments, corticosteroids, short-acting cycloplegic drugs, systemic analgesics, and antiviral agents. The antibiotic ointments can be sub-divided into ciprofloxacin, bacitracin, and gentamicin. The corticosteroids segment can be sub-segmented into prednisone, fluorometholone, loteprednol, and rimexolone. The drug class segment is estimated to dominate the punctate keratitis market during the forecast period due to increasing preference of drugs for the treatment of keratitis by ophthalmologists, cure of punctate keratitis with the usage of corticosteroids drugs, and easy availability of drugs owing to the strong distribution network of key market players.

Based on drug type, the global punctate keratitis market can be segmented into prescription drugs and OTC drugs. The OTC drugs segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its wide distribution network and diverse product portfolio. By distribution channel, the global punctate keratitis market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and independent pharmacies & drug stores. The online pharmacies and independent pharmacies & drug stores segments are anticipated to expand during the forecast period owing to wide network of independent drug stores and rise in trend toward the use of e-commerce modes for purchasing of drugs.

Based on region, the global punctate keratitis market can be distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a major share of the market in 2016, followed by Europe. Presence of prominent players, strong product pipeline, and growing use of contact lens in the U.S. are the key factors contributing to the growth of the punctate keratitis market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to rise in incidences of conjunctivitis, increase in demand for contact lenses, and upsurge in interest of key players with strong distribution network to penetrate the market in the region.

Key players operating in the global punctate keratitis market include Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CooperVision, Avedro Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, ContaCare, Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), and Bayer AG.