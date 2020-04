The report ” Rifle & Spotting Scopes Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Rifles & Spotting Scopes market is growing at a faster growth rate due to increasing usage of these Rifles & Spotting Scopes for bird watching, photography and increasing interest in knowing about wildlife. There are many companies that are producing these Rifles & Spotting Scopes for customers interested in photography or working for some wildlife related project. Moreover, these Rifles & Spotting Scopes are also demanded in gaming industry for watching and spotting details of players. These Rifles & Spotting Scopes are used for magnifying the target and pinpointing it which is generally helps in hunting and in shooting related sports.

Apart from photography and wildlife, Rifles & Spotting Scopes are majorly used in military programs. A spotting scope has to be fixed to a proper tripod to get the most out of it, because high power optics are very prone to wobble. These days, the use of spotting scopes has expanded beyond long range shooting to bird watching, stargazing and hunting.

Rifles & Spotting Scopes Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Rifles & Spotting Scopes is the growing usage of these Rifles & Spotting Scopes among users for wildlife, photography and in games which was earlier restricted to military usage only. The advantages to these Rifles & Spotting Scopes such as offers low light performance, large objective lens diameter, usage for long range shooting, professional bird watching and passable stargazing all these features are helping this market to increase and been adopted by large number of users.

The key challenge for Rifles & Spotting Scopes is the lack of knowledge and awareness about Rifles & Spotting Scopes among users as mostly people uses it for military services only. Moreover, these Rifles & Spotting Scopes are generally large in size due to which it becomes awkward to carry it everywhere. Moreover, these Rifles & Spotting Scopes are prone to wobble at higher magnifications.

Segmentation

The market for Rifles & Spotting Scopes can be segmented in to type of scopes such as Variable scopes, Fixed scopes and Night Vision Scopes.

The market can also be categorized by applications which includes Spotting, hunting, tactical, competition.

The market can be further categorized as Military & Defense, Law enforcement agencies, Wildlife organization and others.

The market can also be categorized by price range which includes prices less than US$ 100, US$100-200, US$201-300, US$301-500 and more than US$ 500.

Competition Dashboard

Recent Development

In March 2017, Swarovski, optics division launched two new products, the BTX Binocular Spotting Scope and dS Rifle Scope, providing shooters with clearer images in the field. Equipped with a 30x or 35x magnification and Swarovision technology, the BTX reproduces small details with color fidelity and sharpness. The scope is compatible with all objective modules in the Swarovski Optik ATX/STX series

Key Players

In Rifles & Spotting Scopes there are many players some of them are Redfield, Sightmark, Burris, Nikon, Vortex, AIM Sports, BSA, Leupold, Oculus, EOTech and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Rifles & Spotting Scopes market due to presence of large Rifles & Spotting Scopes providers and Rifles & Spotting Scopes market players in these region. Moreover the rising usage of new technology among Rifles & Spotting Scopes providers is increasing opportunity for these new Rifles & Spotting Scopes.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Rifles & Spotting Scopes technologies with the entry of major & established players testing it for countries such as India and China.

