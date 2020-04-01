Rising Opportunities in the Emerging Markets to Boost the Growth of the Meal Kit Packaging Market

Some of the players in the global Meal Kit Packaging market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland), International Paper Company (U.S.), WestRock Company (U.S.), DS Smith Plc (U.K.), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Berry Plastics Group Inc. (U.S.), Mondi Group (Austria), Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand)

The fast-paced life of today, making consumers to cut down daily activities as much as possible and utilize that time into more productive activities. Cooking is one of such activity which is disappearing from daily life. Today consumers want to save their time in all possible way, starting from buying groceries for their kitchen or cooking daily food. Other aspect of changing in cooking preferences is to optimize the food expenditures. Rising food inflation hitting hard on consumer’s food expenditures. So one wants to reduce the wastage of food when someone buy groceries for long term or when someone prepare excessive food. Preserving the food from spoilage also incurs huge cost. So to address these demands meal kit are providing an apt solution ultimately necessitating the appropriate packaging for the same.

Meal kit concept is relatively new phenomenon in the global food & beverage industry, which is changing rapidly over the last few decades. When a consumer wants to optimize his cooking time and food expenditure, and same time he want to have a cooking experience which he loves, then Meal Kit is the paramount choice. Meal kit is the delivery of precut ingredients and recipes to customers who prepare themselves. Packaging is the major concern in the meal kit, as most of the products are exceedingly perishable. The meal kits are expected be sheltered from contamination, damage and loss of shelf-life & freshness.

Meal Kit Packaging: Market Dynamics

Global meal kit packaging market is growing in fast-phase. The growing time limited working class population, demand for nutritious yet home cooked food and changing food habits are the major factors stirring the popularity of meal kits eventually driving the demand for the meal kit packaging. Rising Consumer awareness about fitness and nutrition, demanding readymade balanced diet in meal kits is translating to the rising demands of Meal kits across the developed regions ultimately propagating the growth for meal kit packaging market. With meal kit one can prepare his own food with proper nutrients and cleanliness. Dwindling consumer belief in ready meals and restaurant foods is shifting the consumers on home cooked food with inventive cooking options such as meal kits provide global meal kit packaging market new opportunity to innovate and tap the lucrative packaging market. Meal kit industry players also thinking to attach a label on the packaging so the waste can be collected back. This fact largely helps in environmental protection and keeping clean environment. Recollected packaging materials can be recycled and packaging raw materials cost can be bought down. Food waste can be treated to convert it into dog food. Packaging for meal kit delivery has pronounced influence on consumer purchase. Meal kit companies provide wide variety of recipes with balanced nutrition, diet and with varying tastes. Still this market is in its initial phase.

Meal Kit Packaging: Market Segmentation

The global meal kit packaging industry can be segmented based on material, product and application. Based on material global meal kit packaging market is segmented into paper, metal, plastic and glass. Based on products it is segmented into cartons, thermoform trays, pouches, films and others. Based on application it can be segmented into food & beverages. Furthermore, Beverages can be further sub-segmented into carbonated beverages and non-carbonated beverages.

Meal Kit Packaging Market: Regional outlook

Meal kit packaging market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The North America is anticipated to be the major and at the same time fastest growing market in the global meal kit packaging market. Furthermore, growing consumer acceptance of meal kits in European region is translating it into rapidly growing region followed by North America. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is posed to show vast opportunities for the global meal kit packaging manufacturers in near future. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show sluggish growth while it is expected that rising living standard and changing consumer consumption landscape in the region is to benefit the meal kit packaging manufacturer in future.