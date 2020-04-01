Rubber Processing Chemicals Market : To Witness A Pronounce Growth During To 2024

Rubber processing chemicals belong to a group of specialty chemicals added to rubber to make it commercially viable for usage in various application. They are used to impart different characteristics to rubber such as resistance to ozone, heat, mechanical stress, oxidation, and others. They exhibit properties such as resilience, abrasion resistance, flex resistance, hardness, and tensile strength for product-specific end-use applications.The report estimates and forecasts the rubber processing chemicals on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. The study includes drivers and restraints for the rubber processing chemicals market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the rubber processing chemicals market on the global and regional level. It also provides the global average price trend analysis.

In-depth interviews and discussions with wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the rubber processing chemicals market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, application and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the rubber processing chemicals market by dividing it into type, application and geography. In terms of type, the rubber processing chemicals market has been segmented into antidegradants, accelerators, stabilizers, vulcanizing agents, and others. In terms of application, the rubber processing chemicals market has been segmented into tire and non-tire. The non-tire segment has been further segregated into automotive, building & construction, industrial, and other segment. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2024.Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for rubber processing chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for type and application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Japan, India, China, Mexico, South Africa, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual type and application in all the regions and countries.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Eastman Chemicals Company, LANXESS, Arkema Inc. Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay, and Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Emerald Performance Materials, LINKWELL, and Merchem. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).