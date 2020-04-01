Scaffolding Market – High Rise Commercial Buildings Strikes Growth

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Scaffolding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global scaffolding market is expected to reach US$ 78.4 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2026. North America held the highest market share in the scaffolding market in 2017.

Scaffolding, also known as staging or scaffold is a non-permanent structure to support workers and materials in construction, ship building, oil & gas, and various other industries that require construction work. A variety of materials are used in the manufacture of temporary scaffolding structures. These range from bamboo, wood, aluminum, and steel to the latest high strength steel grades.

Renting of scaffolding products is a significant source of revenue for scaffolding market players. About 80% of the cost of scaffolding is consumed in installing, dismantling, and transportation of scaffolding products. Lightweight scaffolding greatly increases the productivity of scaffolding products and enhances their transportation efficiency.

Rapid Growth of Construction Industry to Fuel Scaffolding Market in Developing Regions

The global scaffolding market is categorized on the basis of material, product, location, end-use, and geography. Based on material, the market is segmented into bamboo scaffolding, wood scaffolding, steel scaffolding, and aluminum scaffolding. Of these, the aluminum scaffolding segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast tenure. Aluminum is lighter in weight as compared to steel and is required at a high rate in scaffolding that can be manually lifted and placed.

Moreover, scaffolding can be built faster with aluminum than steel, thereby reducing labor cost. In developing countries where the labor cost is that expensive, thus, in these countries wooden poles and bamboo are used at a large scale. Several countries in Asia Pacific the use of bamboo scaffolding is high and is favored due to its strength, flexibility, and eco-friendliness.

Based on location, the market is bifurcated in external and internal scaffolding. In 2016, the external scaffolding segment accounted for 83% of the market globally and is projected to continue to dominate over the forecast period. This segment is expected to reach a valuation of US$68.27 bn by the end of 2026. Moreover, external scaffolding present in up to 50% of overall construction of building and ship and on the other hand internal scaffolding is mostly used for maintenance requirements.

High Sales of Construction Equipment in U.S. of Boost Market in North America

On the regional front, North America is leading the global scaffolding market during the forecast period. One of the major reasons is increasing sales of construction equipment in the U.S. Moreover, in the U.S., the share of rental construction equipment was 35% in 2007 that have risen to 55% in 2017. Thus, this will help in driving the construction industry in the country as well as benefit the regional growth of this market.

On the other hand, in emerging markets such as Russia, Brazil, China, India, and South Africa large number of unorganized players are working in the scaffolding market. About 95.0% of scaffolding market uses traditional scaffolding in India Itself.

As the construction business in developing economies is capital intensive, customer prefer low-cost traditional scaffolding that involves a reduced cost. Thus, these factors adversely affect the scaffolding market in emerging economies and are affecting the growth of scaffolding market.

The report has also examined some of the leading players and their contribution to the global scaffolding market. Some of the leading players are PERI Group, Waco Kwikform Ltd., Brand Industrial Services Inc., ULMA Construction, and Universal Building Supply, Inc.