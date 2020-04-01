Scratch-resistant Glass Market Growth and Production 2026 by Players, Types and Applications

Scratch-resistant glass is mineral or sapphire glass, which is largely used in watch lenses, eyeglasses, smartphone displays, and smart gadget displays. Scratch-resistant glass has a chemical coating that helps resist minor scratches. Gorilla glass is a new product developed and manufactured by Corning, which matches scratch resistance of sapphire glass. Scratch-resistant glass offers drop performance, high retained strength, resistance to scratch and sharp contact damage, superior surface quality, optical clarity, and impact absorbance. Scratch-resistant glass is primarily used in smartphones, tablets, LCD/LED screens, and automobiles.

Based on type, the scratch-resistant glass market has been segmented into chemically strengthened glass and sapphire glass. Chemically strengthened glass is expected to be the leading and rapidly expanding segment of the global scratch-resistant glass market during the forecast period. This type of scratch-resistant glass is widely used in smartphones, tablets, and electronic and automotive applications. Chemically strengthened glass offers advantages as high scratch resistance, better optical clarity, high dimensional stability, and improved impact absorbing characteristics. It provides strength and damage resistance to smartphones, tablets, electronic devices, and displays. The sapphire glass segment is expected to expand at a steady pace, during the forecast period, due high use of sapphire glass in LCD/LED manufacturing. Based on application, the scratch-resistant glass market has been segmented into smartphones & tablets, automotive, interior architecture, electronics, and others. Smartphones & tablets is estimated to be the leading application segment of the scratch-resistant glass market from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the demand for laptops and smartphones is expected to fuel the scratch-resistant glass market during the forecast period. Rising usage of tablets in industrial applications and introduction of new products with enhanced features and increased toughness are boosting the scratch-resistant market.

Use of scratch-resistant glass in watches and optical windows is increasing. The use is also increasing in infotainment devices in the automotive industry. Smartphones is the largest consumer of scratch-resistant glass, due to high requirement for scratch-proof screens. The smartphones sector in developed countries is well-developed and it is expanding rapidly in developing countries as well. These factors are likely to propel the global scratch-resistant glass market during the forecast period.The demand for scratch-resistant glass is increasing rapidly across the globe, owing to increasing demand for use in electronic display devices and smartphones. Asia Pacific is a major market for scratch-resistant glass across the world, with the major contribution to the demand being from China. Countries in Asia such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan have a strong smartphone manufacturing base.

Furthermore, India is a developing manufacturing location for smartphones and electronic devices. Thus, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest rise in the demand for scratch-resistant glass in the near future. Rise in the number of startups involved in the manufacture of sustainable lighting solutions and connected devices under the Internet of things (IoT) product category is fueling the market in North America. Increasing demand for OLEDs and wearables is expected to augment the consumption of scratch-resistant glass during the forecast period. Contribution from Latin America and Middle East & Africa to the global demand for scratch-resistant glass is lower compared to other regions. However, demand for scratch-resistant glass in these regions is estimated to increase at a fast pace during the forecast period.

Scratch-resistant Glass Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global scratch-resistant glass market are Corning Incorporated, Asahi India Glass Limited, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd, Monocrystal, Guardian Industries, KYOCERA Corporation, and Schott AG.