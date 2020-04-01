Sealer sticks Market: Future Growth and Forecast with Significant Players

The global consumption of packaged food is rising at an attractive pace, with snack food items packed in flow packs as a prominent segment and growth contributor. The party packs or relatively large bags of food products are highly preferred due to its economy over small pack sizes but also result in food leftovers for most of the times. As flow packs are not reclosable packaging format, the food cannot be preserved for later use in the same pouch, or else the consumer needs to transfer the food content into some airtight rigid container. Sealer sticks resolve this issue with the handling of food packed in non-reclosable bags and pouches by providing an airtight seal to any type or any size of bags and pouches. Increasing demand for flexible packaging and rising food packaging industry have attributed to the growth of sealer sticks market across the globe.

Increasing preference for unit dose packaging among consumers to restrain the global sealer sticks market

The sealer sticks market performance is majorly dependent on the preference for the large pack sizes by the consumers. On the contrary side, the consumers have found unit dose packaging as a highly convenient packaging solution which need not be carried for multiple usages. This has restrained the market for sealer sticks globally. Although, the consumption of food products packaged in bags and pouches is significantly high, while the adoption of sealer sticks is majorly limited to developed economies. Thus, the sealer sticks market has a large scope of expansion in the developing countries.

Moreover, the manufacturing of sealer sticks is relatively easy such that even small plastic processing companies are capable of producing sealer sticks with strong efficacy. As the design and production of sealer sticks are relatively easier, even small plastic processing firms are capable of introducing innovative designs. Initially, the clip type sealer sticks were introduced to the consumers, while now the grip stick type sealer sticks are gaining high traction on the backdrop of low cost and lightweight. The Gripstic, a U.K. based plastic processing company, is specially engaged in the production of grip stick type sealer sticks.

Global Sealer Sticks Market Segmentation

The global sealer sticks market can be segmented on the basis of sealer sticks design as

Grip Stick

Clip

The global sealer sticks market can be segmented on the basis of sealing length as

Up to 5 cm

5 to 12 cm

13 to 18cm

19 to 25 cm

Above 25 cm

The global sealer sticks market can be segmented on the basis of material as

Polypropylene (PP)

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Sealer sticks market to evolve in the developing economies of Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

As the adoption of sealer sticks is highly dependent on the consumption of packaged food products, Latin America, MEA, and the Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to represent massive sealer sticks market expansion opportunity. Due to high concern among consumers of developed economies of Western Europe and North America, the sealer sticks market is on a boom in market scenario. Both the geographies together are estimated to account for more than half of the global sealer sticks market share in 2018. Although, amendment of strict regulations for the use of conventional plastic materials has impacted the growth of sealer sticks market negatively.

Global Sealer Sticks Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the sealer sticks market are

Gripstic

Dalolindén Motala/Värnamo AB

Scandinavia Direct Limited

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Prem Sons Inc

Fackelmann GmbH + Co. KG

Textura Design, Inc.

Zhejiang Yuzhu Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.

Majority of the market share is occupied by the unorganized plastic processing industry owing to the ease in manufacturing of sealer sticks.