Sinus Dilation Devices Market Insights, Solutions and Services By 2023

The Sinus Dilation Devices Market was estimated at USD 3,326 million in 2016 and expected to reach USD 5,778 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023. Sinus is also called as chronic rhinosinusitis, it is a condition in which cavities around nasal known as (sinuses) get inflamed and swollen for weeks. The people suffering from sinus may have symptoms such as nasal block, tenderness, swelling of the face, sore throat, nausea, fatigue or irritability, and pain in jaw and teeth.

The Sinus Dilation Devices Market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising demand for balloon sinuplasty or sinus dilation compare to conventional sinus surgeries, rising cases of bacterial infection and increasing adoption of sinus dilation devices for sinusitis.

However, factors such as risks associated with the sinus surgery, low adoption of new advance devices related to sinus treatment may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global sinus dilation devices market are Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments(USA), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (US), Entellus Medical Inc. (a subsidiary of Stryker) (US), Acclarent Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Intersect ENT Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Meril Life, Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), SinuSys Corporation (US), Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd. (China), and others.

Segmentation

The Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, by patient type and end-user. The sinus dilation devices market, by product, is segmented into sinus stents, balloon dilation, endoscope, functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) instruments set, and handheld instruments. The endoscope is sub-segmented into rhinoscopy and sinoscopy.

By procedure, the market is segmented into hybrid sinus dilation procedure, standalone sinus dilation procedures, and others.

On the basis of patient type, the market is segmented into pediatric and adults.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ENT clinics, diagnostic centers, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas leads in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of rising incidence of bacterial infection, increasing research & development in sinus dilation devices and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention March 2017, data 11.0% of adults were diagnosed with sinusitis in the US. The increasing incidences of sinusitis support the sinus dilation devices market positively.

Europe is the second largest sinus dilation devices market during the forecast period. The increase in the prevalence of chronic sinus and increasing expenditure for sinus treatment may support the market growth. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information 2017, the occurrence of chronic sinusitis in Europe and North America has been projected to be between 6% and 11%. It was also reported that around two-thirds of patients getting secondary care chronic sinusitis have nasal polyps. The increasing prevalence of chronic sinus supports the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing region for the global sinus dilation devices market in 2017. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to the rising prevalence of demand for sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries and increasing advance technology.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share for sinus dilation devices market. However, the rising health care awareness programmers and availability of healthcare facilities are expected to influence the market in a positive way.

