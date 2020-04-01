Sulfone Polymers Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over In Upcoming Year

Global Sulfone Polymers Market: Snapshot

Several grades/varieties of sulfone polymers have gained vast applicability across a number of industries in the past few years. The relatively higher level of resistance wear and corrosion provided by these materials as compared to metals have increased their usage in medical devices and implants. Owing to their high transparency resistance, low weight, and high performance, the demand for sulfone polymers is also rising in the automotive industry for use in optical reflectors, headlight bezels, fog lamp housings, oil pumps, oil pistons, and impellers. Increase in environmental awareness and shifting trend of automotive manufacturers toward low-weight materials for fuel efficiency and better performance are estimated to offer growth opportunities to the sulfone polymers market from 2016 to 2024.

Transparency Market Research states that the global sulfone polymers market was valued at US$805.4 mn in 2015 and is will rise to US$1,394.7 mn in 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2016 and 2024.

Applications across Automobile Industry to Continue to Gain Larger Share in Overall Market

In terms of applications, the report examines the various applications of sulfone polymer across applications in the medical, automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and industrial sectors. Of these, the applications of sulfone polymer across the medical sector led to the most promising returns, accounting for nearly 24% of the overall market in 2015. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well, chiefly owing to the continuous growth in the global medical industry and the availability of vast variety of medical grade sulfone polymer product varieties in the global market.

Share of segments such as automotive and aerospace are expected to exhibit moderate yet steady growth in the global market in the next few years owing to the stable rise in demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in these segments. Both the segments are expected to exhibit a nearly 6.5% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024.

Sustainable Demand across Medical Industry to Keep North America and Europe in Dominant Positions

In terms of volume, North America held the dominant share of more than 39% in the global sulfone polymer market in 2015, in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to remain strong in the next few years as well. However, the in North America, similar to the market in Europe, is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, as the key end-use industries are well-established in these regions, with little scope for further expansion due to market stagnation.

Nevertheless, the rising medical industry in the regions is expected to drive the sulfone polymer market notably by the end of the forecast period. Resurgence of the automotive market in the U.S. and healthy growth of the medical devices market is also likely to provide momentum to the sulfone polymer market in North America and Europe.

However, the overall performance of the sulfone polymer market in North America and Europe regions is expected to be less promising than the Asia Pacific market over the period between 2016 and 2024. China is projected to be one of the key consumers of sulfone polymers in the region over the said period. Other countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India are also expected to be promising markets for sulfone during the forecast period. High demand for sulfone polymers in the production of automotive, electrical and electronic components, and rise in demand for sulfone polymers in membrane manufacturing are expected to be the key factors propelling the sulfone polymers market in Asia Pacific.

In the highly consolidated market for sulfone polymers, some of the key players are BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Sabic.