Superconducting Magnets Market – Global Industry Is Compelling Adoption in Developing Regions 2025

By definition, magnets created using super conducting wire coils are known as superconducting magnets. Superconducting magnets feature extremely high magnetic fields with low operational costs. This makes superconducting magnets suitable for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic

increasingly becoming essential for evaluation of medical condition, superconducting magnets continue to be in use. This serves to boost superconducting magnets market.

Superconducting magnets find extensive use in nuclear field for various applications. For example, superconducting magnets are used in the production of nuclear magnetic resonance equipment. This equipment when used with nuclear magnetic resonance is extremely useful to treat certain cancers.

Such high value applications of superconducting magnets indicate stellar growth of superconducting magnets market in the years ahead.

This report presents the worldwide Superconducting Magnets market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A superconducting magnet is an electromagnet made from coils of superconducting wire. They must be cooled to cryogenic temperatures during operation. In its superconducting state the wire has no electrical resistance and therefore can conduct much larger electric currents than ordinary wire, creating intense magnetic fields. Superconducting magnets can produce greater magnetic fields than all but the strongest non-superconducting electromagnets and can be cheaper to operate because no energy is dissipated as heat in the windings. They are used in MRI machines in hospitals, and in scientific equipment such as NMR spectrometers, mass spectrometers, fusion reactors and particle accelerators.

The global market for superconducting magnets is predicted to witness a progressive growth in the next few years. The growing demand from the medical devices market is one of the key factors that are likely to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years. In addition, the rising number of applications in the healthcare sector, such as magnetic resonance imaging is expected to generate promising opportunities for market players operating in the global superconducting magnets market in the near future.

On the other hand, the global market for superconducting magnets is presently at a nascent stage, owing to which there are several challenges that are being faced by the players. Moreover, the lack of knowledge regarding this technology and products in developing economies is likely to restrict the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing focus of key players on technological developments and innovations is expected to fuel the growth of the global superconducting magnets market in the coming few years.

The Superconducting Magnets market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Superconducting Magnets.

