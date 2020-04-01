Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market – Global Industry To Surge In the Coming Years2025

Supplementary cementitious materials are used for their economic value. Supplementary cementitious materials feature properties of hardened concrete when combined with Portland cement via pozzolanic or hydraulic activity. Besides this, supplementary cementitious materials is regularly mixed with concrete to make the mixture strong, enhance its overall material properties, and reduce permeability. This accounts for uptake of supplementary cementitious materials for economical construction undertakings.

Supplementary cementitious materials further gains demand for their economic importance. Industrial waste make constituents for supplementary cementitious materials, which has both economic and environmental benefits. Remains of construction waste such as ferrous slag and fly ash are also used as constituents of supplementary cementitious materials. Collectively, substantial applications of supplementary cementitious materials benefit supplementary cementitious materials market.

This report researches the worldwide Supplementary Cementitious Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Supplementary Cementitious Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Supplementary cementing materials are materials which contribute to the properties of hardened concrete through hydraulic or pozzolan activity. Typical examples of SCMs are slag cement (granulated blast-furnace slag), fly ash, and silica fume.

The global supplementary cementitious materials market has witnessed significant growth due to the development of the construction industry. However, emission of fly ash during concrete activities hampers the market growth. Rise in construction activities in countries such as Turkey, Qatar, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Africa is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

APAC led the global supplementary cementitious materials market during 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominion during the forecast period. Factors like the growth in the cement and concrete industry and the increasing demand from countries like China and India propels the growth of the market in the region.

Global Supplementary Cementitious Materials market size will increase to 112500 Million US$ by 2025, from 75000 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Supplementary Cementitious Materials.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Supplementary Cementitious Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Supplementary Cementitious Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Adelaide Brighton

Ash Grove Cement Company

Boral Industries

Cemex

Elkem As Silicon Materials

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Fly Ash

Ferrous Slag

Silica Fumes

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Agriculture

Others

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

