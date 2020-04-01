Transparent Conductive Films Touch Panels Market Demand For Chemical Intermediates in The Manufacturing by 2026

Transparent conductive film for touch panel is a type of optically transparent and electrically conductive thin film. It is used widely in the electronics sector. These films are employed in electronic devices as transparent electrodes for manufacturing touchscreens, optical scanner, EMI shielding, liquid crystal display, photovoltaic, and OLEDs. Transparent conductive films offer certain characteristics such as high visible light transmission with low photopic reflection, flexibility, slenderness, and robustness. They also possess low power consumption properties.

Indium tin oxide (ITO) is a basic raw material used in the manufacture of transparent conductive films. Based on the technology the transparent conductive films market for touch panels market can be segmented into ITO on PET, ITO on glass, ITO non-oxides, silver nanowires, graphene, carbon nanotube, metal mesh, and PEDOT. Silver nanowires and metal mesh segments are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future due to their low sheet resistance, high optical property, and mechanical flexibility. Based on application, the transparent conductive films market for touch panels market can be divided into smartphones, PCs, TV displays, OLED lightings, tablets & notebook, organic photovoltaics (OPV), and dye sensitized solar cell (DSSCs). Rise in demand for consumer electronics and increase in demand for touch user interface (UI) in electronic devices such as tablets, PCs, and notebook are augmenting the demand for transparent conductive films for touch panels. Smartphones is a leading application segment of the transparent conductive films market for touch panels due to technological innovation to enhance screen features such as multiple display, advanced multimedia features, and soft screen display for games.

Technological innovation and increase in demand for consumer electronics across the globe are key factors driving the transparent conductive films market for touch panels market. Canatu Oy, one of the leading producers of transparent conductive films market for touch panels, signed multiple contracts to cater to the demand for conductive transparent films for automobile manufacturers across the U.S. These films are employed in in-car touch surfaces for control panels and entertainment system functions on steering wheels or seat backs with no haze or reflectance. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for transparent conductive films for touch panels during the forecast period. Additionally, decrease in cost of smartphones and rise in demand for low power consumption devices and nominal reflection based devices are factors fuelling the transparent conductive films market for touch panels. Transparent conductive films are not available in a specific size that can fit all the devices. This is a key factor hampering the global transparent conductive films market for touch panels. Photovoltaic applications offer significant opportunities for the usage of transparent conductive films market for touch panels.

In terms of geography, the global transparent conductive films market for touch panels can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region of the transparent conductive films market for touch panels due to the expansion in the electronics sector and increase in demand for smartphones. The transparent conductive films market for touch panels market in Asia Pacific is experiencing strong growth owing to the rise in number of manufacturers of electronic devices in China and Japan and increase in demand for electronic devices in India and ASEAN. Germany, Italy, and France are the leading consumers of transparent conductive films for touch panel in Europe, primarily led by the rise in number of manufacturing hubs, growth in mergers & acquisitions by major electronic companies, and increase in import activities in Eastern Europe. The transparent conductive films market for touch panels market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expanding at a sluggish pace compared to that in developed economies, as countries in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are highly dependent on import.

Transparent Conductive Films Market for Touch Panels Market: Key Players

Key players operating in transparent conductive films market for touch panels market are 3M Company, Cambrios Technologies Corp., Canatu Oy, DONTECH Inc., DuPont, Eastman Kodak, Fujifilm, Nitto Denko Corporation, Pike & Company, Rolith Inc., and Toyobo.