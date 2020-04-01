Video Conference Solution Market With Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2025
Video conferencing refers to conducting conference using telecommunication technologies for a real-time two-way transmission of audio and video.
In 2017, the global Video Conference Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Conference Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Adobe Systems
Huawei Technologies
Logitech International
Microsoft
Arkadin Cloud Communications
JOYCE CR
Polycom
Orange Business Services
West Unified Communications Services
Vidyo
ZTE Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Government
Education
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Conference Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Conference Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Conference Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
