Adamantane Antiviral Drugs Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2025

Adamantane antiviral drugs act on influenza A virus which is a RNA virus. These drugs do not act on influenza B virus. Amantadine is an adamantane antiviral drug, it is an anti-dyskinetic medicine. Within the host cell, a membrane of the virus, known as M2, has an action of an ion channel in two stages during the viral replication. During these stages, the two membranes, endosome membrane and viral membrane, fuse and new virions are assembled and released.

Adamantane antiviral drugs block the ion channel. Medical conditions treated through adamantane antiviral drugs include sexual dysfunction, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor induced, post-polio syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, influenza prophylaxis, influenza A, influenza, head injury, fatigue, extrapyramidal reaction, chronic fatigue syndrome, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Adamantane antiviral drugs do not treat cold or other types of flu or viral infections.

Post-polio syndrome is an infectious viral disease wherein a person’s nervous system is affected. The common symptoms include muscle atrophy (a gradual decrease in the size of muscles), fatigue in muscles, and progressive muscle weakness. Parkinson’s disease causes loss of dopamine-producing brain cells. The four primary symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are trembling or tremor in face, jaw, legs, arms, hands, or stiffness or rigidity of the trunk and limbs, or slowness of movement or bradykinesia, or impaired coordination and balance or postural instability.

As the disease progresses, patients experience difficulty in completing simple tasks such as talking or walking. Parkinson’s disease is more prevalent among the geriatric population. Influenza A is a highly infectious respiratory pathogen. Increasing prevalence of fatigue, extrapyramidal reaction, chronic fatigue syndrome, post-polio syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, influenza prophylaxis, influenza A, influenza, head injury, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder boost the demand for adamantane antiviral drugs. Rise in incidences of infectious diseases in the emerging countries is propelling the growth of the global adamantane antiviral drugs market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to eradicate infectious diseases is driving the global adamantane antiviral drugs market.

The global adamantane antiviral drugs market can be segmented on the basis of the drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the adamantane antiviral drugs market can be classified into amantadine and rimantadine. Based on disease type, the adamantane antiviral drugs market can be categorized into sexual dysfunction, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor induced, post-polio syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, influenza prophylaxis, influenza A, influenza, head injury, fatigue, extrapyramidal reaction, chronic fatigue syndrome, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. In terms of the distribution channel, the adamantane antiviral drugs market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Key players operating in the global adamantane antiviral drugs market are Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Allergan plc, among others.