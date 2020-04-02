Aircraft De-icing Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019-2025

Aircraft deicers are used to spray deicing fluid on aircraft fuselage, inlets, landing gears, and stabilizers; which are capable to remove accumulated ice/snow on an aircraft. The deicing process involves the elimination of current ice/snow from an aircraft surface.

Expansion and modernization of airports in the developing as well as developed countries along with the need for safe landing and take-off operations are the crucial factors driving the demand for aircraft de-icing, which in turn, drive the global aircraft de-icing system market growth. Stringent government regulations regarding the operation of aircrafts in frost conditions and provision of training programs for the effective operation of aeroplanes are the major reasons supporting the growth of aircraft de-icing system market.

Increased use of forced-air systems would result in higher prices of aircraft de-icing system. Moreover, forced air system provides various benefits to the aerospace industry, including reduced cost for wastewater disposal, less requirement of refilling de-icer trucks, reduction in amount of fluid purchased, etc. The aforementioned factors are expected to be the major challenges in the global aircraft de-icing system market.

In 2019, the market size of Aircraft De-icing is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft De-icing.

This report studies the global market size of Aircraft De-icing, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Aircraft De-icing production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

B/E Aerospace

UTC Aerospace Systems

Clariant

Vestergaard Company

General Atomics

JBT Corporation

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Deicing Truck

Deicing Fluid

Market Segment by Application

Commercial-Narrow Body

Wide Body

Very Large Aircraft

Military

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

