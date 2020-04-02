Ammonium Phosphate Market 2019 Leading Players, Industry Growth, Segmentation and Regional Forecast to 2023

Acknowledging the kind of growth, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the ammonium phosphate market is estimated to accrue exponentially by 2023 posting a striking CAGR from 2016 -2023 while remaining highly attractive to draw substantial investments in the years ahead.

Ammonium phosphate, an inorganic salt of ammonium and phosphate is a non-combustible substrate that decomposes at 155ºC to emit toxic fumes of nitrous oxide, phosphorus oxide, and ammonia. Among various types of ammonium phosphate, mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) are commonly used in fertilizers, flame retardant, water treatment chemicals, food & beverages, and many others across the globe.

Needless to mention that the ammonium phosphate has garnered a huge market prominence, witnessing augmenting demand. Also, the market is expected to continue to attract massive investments which will escalate the market growth to furthering heights.

Flame Retardant is the second largest application segment of ammonium phosphate which is expected to foster the market growth due to increasing demand from various industries for safety measurements. Furthermore, ammonium Phosphate is used as a yeast nutrient in winemaking and wead brewing, and for purifying sugar. Additionally, the increasing need for water treatment and growing demand in industrial applications are propelling the market growth.

On the flip side, the stringent regulations associated with the recovery for struvites, ashes, biochars, and pyrolysis products are estimated to restrict the overall market growth, especially in the developed regions.

Global Ammonium Phosphate Market Segments:

The MRFR analysis Ammonium Phosphate Market is segmented into three key dynamics: –

By Types: Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP), Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), and Ammonium Polyphosphate among others.

By Applications: Fertilizers, Flame Retardant, Water Treatment Chemicals, and Food & Beverages among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the leading market for ammonium phosphate owing to the expansion of various applications such as water treatment, food & beverages, and fertilizers. Some of the APAC countries such as China, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, and India is driven by agriculture industry account for the largest consumers of ammonium phosphate, generating the huge demand.

Simultaneously, the high production and exportation of agrochemicals in countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India, are expected to impact the market growth positively, during the review period. Simultaneously, the ever-increasing population along with the growing urbanization, and industrialization in the region are providing impetus to the market growth, prompting a greater demand for food and water. Also, the APAC region offers the cost-competitive land and labor force along with the ample availability of feedstock required for the production of the product which in turn, acts as a major driving force for the market growth in the region.

The North America market is emerging as a lucrative market for Ammonium Phosphate. The market is expected to witness an outstanding growth due to the extensive use of chemical fertilizers in the U.S. The US and Canada among the other North American countries account for the key contributors to the market growth in the region. Also, the constant expansion of the F&B and Water Treatment sector is one of the key drivers fostering the market growth.

On the other hand, the ammonium phosphate market in Europe is expected to witness restricted growth. The stringent regulatory framework is estimated to impede the market growth in the region during the assessment period. The joint proposal of ESPP for Fertilizer Regulation in EU which imposes stringent recovery rules for struvites, ashes, biochars, and pyrolysis products which is posing challenges to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Yara (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), S.A. OCP (Africa), Coromandel (India), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Limited (Jordan), Prayon S.A (Belgium), Eurochem Group AG (Switzerland), Yidu Xingfa Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Yunnan Yuntianhua International Chemical Co., Ltd ( China), Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany), Innophos, Inc. (U.S.), Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Saudi Arabia), Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited (India), and Forbes Pharmaceuticals (India).

