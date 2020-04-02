Anemia Drugs Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2025

Anemia is a medical condition, wherein red blood cell (RBC) count or hemoglobin is lower than normal. Major symptoms of anemia include fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness, and palpitations. Anemia is divided into three categories. Anemia caused because of high blood loss which can be due loss of RBCs through bleeding over a long period of time of during child birth or menstruation. Anemia can also be caused because of decrease or faulty red blood cell production due to lack of nutrients such as mineral and vitamins. This type of anemia includes sickle cell anemia, iron deficiency anemia, and vitamin deficiency anemia. Destruction of blood cells caused when RBCs are fragile and cannot withstand the normal stress of circulatory system is known as hemolytic anemia.

The global Anemia Drugs Market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. According to the WHO, around 800 million children and women were affected by anemia globally in 2011. High prevalence of the condition is the major factor likely to drive the global anemia drugs market during the forecast period. Development of pipeline products, high number of women of reproductive age, unhealthy lifestyle, and complications during pregnancy mostly in developing countries are some of the factors expected to propel the global market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population, robust R&D, and improving health care infrastructure are projected to boost the growth of the global market. Factors such as lack of awareness about health in several developing countries and high cost of drugs are anticipated to restrain the global anemia drugs market during the forecast period.

The global anemia drugs market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into iron deficiency anemia, CKD (chronic kidney disease) anemia, sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, and others. The CKD anemia segment is anticipated to hold significant share of the global market from 2017 to 2025 due to rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases in many regions. Based on distribution channel, the global anemia drugs market can be categorized into retail store, pharmacy, and e-commerce. The e-commerce segment is expected to account for considerable market share by 2025 due user convenience.

Geographically, the global anemia drugs market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Rise in incidence of the condition, unhealthy lifestyle, and increase in kidney diseases drive the market in the region. Furthermore, increase in health care expenditure, advanced technology, high research activities, and rise in awareness about anemia are expected to augment the anemia drugs market in North America. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in health care expenditure, rise in geriatric population, surge in disposable income, high prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in awareness, and complications during pregnancy in many rural areas.

Key players operating in the global anemia drugs market have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and development of candidate for pipeline to capture high market share. Top players operating in the global anemia drugs market are Akebia Therapeutics, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, and bluebird bio, Inc., among others