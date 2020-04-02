Attractive Market Opportunities in the Internet Transit Market

Internet transit can be defined as a solution/service of permitting the network traffic to cross or “transit” a computer network. It is typically used to connect a smaller Internet service provider to the larger Internet. In terms of billing, the transit service is charged per MB per second per month. Customers are often required to opt for a minimum volume of bandwidth and usually for a minimum term of service.

The growing adoption of networking solutions is a major factor that drives the Internet transit market in end-user segments such as high-tech & telecom and education. In these industries, the Internet transit is employed to improve network performance, storage, network collaboration, and network monitoring. In addition, growing preference for enhanced cyber safety and security is anticipated to drive the market in the next few years. One of the major factors promoting growth of the Internet transit market is incorporation of VPN networks by several enterprises in order to attain high performance and cost minimization. The maturity of the Internet transit market in recent years has also significantly led the enterprises to adopt the internet protocol (IP) management services to control the networks, thereby augmenting the market.

Internet transit has the capability of providing scalable bandwidth. It can combine the voice, data, and video from multiple platforms on a single platform; encouraging adoption of various Internet-based services. This leads to market growth. The technology considerably meets the increasing traffic requirements, wherein additional capacity is needed. A major requirement for video conferencing, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), is considered as an opportunity for market growth in the next few years due to its dependency on internet connectivity. However, high installation cost of the Internet transit solutions is a major factor likely to restrain the market in the next few years.

The global Internet transit market can be segmented in terms of organization size, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of organization size, the market has been categorized into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. In terms of end-use industry, the global Internet transit market has been divided into IT & Telecom, BFSI, retail, manufacturing, health care, government, transportation, and others.