Auto Parts Manufacturing Market – Global Industry Driving Innovation, Demand, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.
Engine components segment in the component type category reflected a high market share of around 40% in 2017 and led the global market.
In 2019, the market size of Auto Parts Manufacturing is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Parts Manufacturing.
This report studies the global market size of Auto Parts Manufacturing, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Auto Parts Manufacturing production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Robert Bosch
Denso
Delphi
Valeo
Continental
ZF TRW
Magna International
Faurecia
Magneti Marelli
Aisin Seiki
Brembo
Akebono Brake Industry
Hella
ACDelco
Market Segment by Product Type
Battery
Cooling System
Underbody Component
Automotive Filter
Engine Components
Lighting Component
Others
Market Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
