Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Future Scope Analysis by 2023

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis by, By equipment Type (Wheel alignment tester, Vehicle emission test system & others), By product type (diagnostic equipment hardware, Diagnostic software), Vehicle Type & Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Highlights

The increase in the number of service stations and workshops has resulted in surge in demand for diagnostic tools & equipment in the automotive industry. Since majority of the vehicles have an in-built computer and various electronic parts, the importance of diagnostic tools such as scanners, testers and analyzers has gone up. These electronic parts can break down anytime due to manufacturing defects or wear and tear, resulting in the breakdown of the vehicle. Thus, automotive diagnostic tools have become an indispensable part of the global automotive industry.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 6% During 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market includes Softing AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Continenetal AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), Actia SA (France), Kpit technologies (India), AVL List GmBH (Austria), Hickok Incorporated (US), SnapOn Incorporated (US).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Presence of China, India, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia where the sales of automobiles has consistently increased due to increased urbanization and growing purchase powers of consumers, has been the major driver of this market. Growing initiatives to increase awareness regarding vehicle emissions is expected to further augment the Asia-Pacific market. Similarly in Europe, stringent government regulations regarding emission from old vehicles will drive the growth for Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market. Europe is estimated to hold the second highest revenue market share and expected to continue its growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market by Equipment Type, Vehicle Type, Product Type, Propulsion Type, and regions.

By Equipment Type

Exhaust Gas Analyzer,

Paint scanner

Wheel alignment

Headlight Tester

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial Vehicles

By Product Type

Diagnostic Hardware

Diagnostic software

By Propulsion Type

ICEs (Internal Combustion)

EV (Electric vehicles)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

