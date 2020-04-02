Batch Peeler Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen By During 2019-2027

Batch Peeler Market – Introduction

Batch peelers are used to peel vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, celeriac, swede, and other root vegetables in a cost effective manner for large scale production facilities. Batch peelers provide a smooth surface and help in retaining the original shape of the vegetable. This helps in minimizing the scrap and improving the slicer yield, which in turn reduces the cost of the entire line of production.

Batch peeler Market – Competitive Landscape

TOMRA

Founded in 1972, TOMRA is has its headquarters in Asker Municipality, Norway, Europe. The company has established itself in designing, manufacturing, and distributing automated collection reverse vending machines (RVMs) for used beverage containers. The company continues to provide and innovate cutting-edge solutions for finest resource efficiency within two key business segment such as collection solutions and sorting solutions. Moreover, collection solution consist material recovery and reverse vending. Whereas, sorting solutions includes recycling, food, and mining. Overall, TOMRA has almost 95,700 installations in more than 80 markets all around the world.

ANDRITZ AG

ANDRITZ AG has experience of over 170 years, based is in Graz, Austria and is the largest & leading supplier of equipment, plants, and services for the pulp and paper industry, hydropower stations, steel industries, and the metalworking and for liquid/ solid separation in the industrial and municipal sectors. The company functions more than 280 sites in around 40 countries across the globe.

Heat and Control, Inc.

Incorporated in 1950, Heat and Control, Inc. is based in Hayward, California, USA. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing of product distribution, complete processing, control and packaging systems for snacks, poultry, meat, vegetables, seafood, or other food products. The company operates from more than 30 offices globally, provide locally-based manufacturing, product development, engineering and services, as well as suitable customer access to parts, test centers, training and service. The company also has its manufacturing centers in Mexico, the United States, Australia, China, and South Africa take full accountability for projects in their territories.

JayCraft Food Machinery UK Ltd

Incorporated in 2005, JayCraft Food Machinery UK Ltd is located in Fincham, Norfolk, England. The company is active in designing and manufacturing of stand-alone and cylindrical shape batch peelers. The company ourselves in delivering the food industry with extreme quality professional service. JayCraft Food Machinery UK Ltd server the industry in various different ways from one of persistence built machinery to huge complete peeling lines.

PEN-TAS Chemical Trade and Industry Limited

Founded in 1988, PEN-TA? Chemical Trade and Industry Limited Company is into supplying of original process equipment and its head office is in Ankara, Turkey. The company engages in variety of process equipment such as mixers, dryers, evaporators, centrifuges, crystallizers, heat exchangers, furnaces, extruders, reactors, and filters. This process equipment are used in various industries such as chemical, petrochemical, plastics, food, mining, pharmaceuticals, defense industry, and forest products processing.

Some of the key players operating in the global batch peeler market with significant developments include JayCraft Food Machinery UK Limited, Hanrow Ltd., Heat and Control, Inc., Watson & Brookman (Engineers) Ltd., LOZAMET, ITW Food Equipment Group, Sammic Corp., Agritec International Ltd., Coldstar Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Kiremko, Relex, Tummers Food Processing Solutions, D. Parikh Engineering Works, ANDRITZ AG, Sormac B.V., TOMRA, and PEN-TA? Kimya Ticaret ve Sanayi Limited. These players are focusing on new quality product launches, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Also many companies are focusing on developing products that have fully automatic fill and discharge function, along with touch screen and electronic timer options.

Batch Peeler Market – Dynamics

Cost Effective and Ease the Labor Work to Sustain the Growth of the Batch Peeler Market

Batch peelers are considered cost effective and ease the labor work in the line of production. Thus, manufacturers are able to produce large quantity in less time, with reduced wastage and minimal scrap generation. These factors contribute to the increased market share of batch peelers globally.

Growing Technology with Rising Industrialization and Increasing Economic Growth

Alongside, automatic loading and unloading increases production efficiency, thereby creating opportunities for technologically advanced peelers. Rapid industrialization and increasing economic growth are the major trends projected to drive the demand for batch peelers during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for efficiency, user friendliness, productivity, durability, energy consumption, and automation are the key drivers estimated to expand the overall batch peeler market in the near future. Moreover, batch peelers are creating more demand for small projects or for personal use as it can be moved from one place to another. Moreover, these machines are easy to clean as all the abrasive surfaces can be easily removed and are also robust with low maintenance.

Batch Peeler Market – Value Chain Analysis

The value chain analysis of batch peelers includes raw material procurement, component suppliers, development and designing of the structure, manufacturing of end product (peeling machines), distribution through logistics and shipping, and supply to end-users. Each stage of the value chain has guidelines for manufacturing and supplying these machines to the food processing industry. The value chain also includes after sales services such as repair services.