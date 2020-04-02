Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2026

A blood pressure cuff is used in conjunction with the blood pressure monitor, which is inflated around arm, during the blood pressure measurement procedure. The blood pressure cuff is placed snugly or smoothly around the arm, at the same vertical height as the heart. It has a rubber bladder that is fastened around the arm, and the air pump inflates the cuff. The air valve slowly releases the air pressure in the cuff, after which the physician listens to the sound of blood flow with the help of a stethoscope. A pressure meter on the blood pressure monitor indicates the pressure inside the cuff. The correct cuff size is necessary for the patient in order to accurately and precisely measure blood pressure. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe, owing to the adoption of sedentary lifestyle and smoking, introduction of cuffs with different materials and sizes by key manufacturers in the global market, and rising demand for blood pressure monitors for home use are key factors that are estimated to propel the blood pressure cuffs market during the forecast period. However, the emergence of pulse blood pressure monitors is expected to restrain the blood pressure cuffs market during the forecast period.

The global blood pressure cuffs market can be segmented based on usage, material, age group, and end-user. Based on usage type, the global blood pressure cuffs market can be classified into reusable and disposable. The reusable segment accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2017, owing to the cost-effectiveness and higher usage of reusable cuffs in multispecialty hospital settings. The same segment is projected to maintain its dominant position in the market by the end of 2026, which is attributable to the preference of reusable cuffs by patients for home use. In terms of material, the global blood pressure cuffs market can be divided into cloth, nylon, vinyl, and others. The cloth segment held a major share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. However, the emergence of automated blood pressure monitors is anticipated to augment vinyl and nylon segments during the forecast period. In terms of age group, the blood pressure cuffs market can be segregated into neonatal, pediatric, and adult.

The adult group is estimated to remain the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period, due to the rising awareness among the population about cardiovascular diseases and government participation for their prevention and treatment. However, the introduction of blood pressure cuffs designed in soft cloth for neonates is likely to boost the neonatal segment by the end of 2026.

In terms of end-user, the global blood pressure cuffs market can be split into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, long term & urgent care centers, nursing homes, physicians’ offices, clinics, and homecare settings. The hospitals segment held a notable share of the market in 2017. It is expected to maintain its leading position in the market between 2018 and 2026. Rising patient pool for minimally invasive surgical procedures in clinics and favorable reimbursement policies of small healthcare facilities are key factors that are estimated to propel physicians’ offices and clinics segment by the end of 2026. However, rising demand for blood pressure monitors for home use owing to the rising trend of self-diagnosis is expected to boost the homecare settings segment at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global blood pressure cuffs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a significant share of the global market, in terms of value, in 2017. This is attributable to the rapidly rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders in the U.S., and relatively rapid rate of adoption of technologically advanced blood pressure monitors for home use by the population. The market in Europe is expected to follow North America, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period, due to strategic presence of key manufacturers in Germany and the U.K. However, participation by governments in conducting various awareness programs aimed toward prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disorders in emerging countries of Asia Pacific is likely to augment the market in Asia Pacific at a relatively significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global blood pressure cuffs market include Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Stryker, Smiths Medical, Masimo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Numed Holdings Ltd, American Diagnostics Corporation, Argon Medical Devices Inc, and Briggs Healthcare.