Bone Implant Market 2019 Global Leading Players, Trends, Segments, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Bone implants are used to heal bone fractures or as fillers and scaffolds to facilitate the bone formation. Bone implants are surgically placed into the body and designed to restore the function by replacing or reinforcing a damaged structure. The rapid growth in aged population, increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, and rising occurrences of sports-related injuries are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rising R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by top players such as new product launches are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2018, NN Inc. acquired Paragon Medical for USD 375 million. Paragon Medical is a medical device manufacturer which focuses on orthopedics, case and tray, and implant and instrument markets. The acquisition supports NNs Inc.’s strategy to grow its life science revenue and positions NN Inc. as one of the ten largest contract manufacturers in orthopedics.

The rising cost of orthopedic surgeries, the high price of bone implant products, corrosion and instability of bioimplants, and stringent government policies may hinder the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The Global Bone Implant Market is expected to grow during the forecast period (2018–2023) at a CAGR ~6.8%.

Key Players

Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson),

Globus Medical, Inc.,

NuVasive, Inc.,

Smith & Nephew plc. ,

Stryker Corporation,

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation,

Medtronic, plc,

The Orthopedic Implant Company,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

Aesculap Implant Systems,

BioTek Instruments, Inc.,

Conmed Corporation,

Arthrocare Corporation.

Segmentation

The global bone implant market has been segmented on the basis of biomaterial, product, application, device, and end-user.

On the basis of biomaterial, the market has been classified as metals, ceramics, and polymers. The metal segment has been further divided into titanium, stainless steel, cobalt chromium alloy, gold alloys, and Tantalum. The ceramics segment has been further divided into alumina, hydroxyapatite, beta-tricalcium, phosphate, carbon, bioglass, zirconia, and zirconia-toughened alumina. The polymers segment has been classified into polymethylmethacrylate, polytetrafluoroethylene, polyethylene, polysulfone, polyurethane, and polyether ether ketone.

The market, by products, is divided into orthopedic screws, orthopedic plates, interlocking nails (rods), and others. The market, by application, has been classified into hip orthopedic implants, knee orthopedic implants, spine orthopedic implants, dental orthopedic implants, and others.

The market, by device, is divided into external fixators and internal fixators.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional Market Summary

The Americas is likely to dominate the global bone implant market. The rising occurrence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis in the aging population, increase in the number of surgical procedures, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, growing prevalence of sports injuries, and adoption of highly advanced technology are contributing to the growth of the market. According to the Annual Report of the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), 860,080 hip and knee replacement procedures from 4,755 surgeons at 654 institutions were conducted in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing bone implant market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of medical tourism, orthopedic diseases along with bone-related issues, and rising investments in healthcare and expansions by market players in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth from 2018 to 2023

The European market is expected to be the second-largest bone implant market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases. Moreover, the increasing demand for orthopedic implants and spinal treatment devices during the forecast period are contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Major players are adapting inorganic growth policies to expand their portfolio. For instance, Stryker Corporation, a major player in the orthopedic market acquired Vexim for USD 215 million in 2017. Vexim offers spine related products, which helped Stryker Corporation to capture the new segment.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global bone implant market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

