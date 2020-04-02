Brazed-Plate-Type Heat Exchangers Market : Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application , Forecast Analysis 2027

Brazed-plate-type heat exchangers (BPHEs) are manufactured by applying pressure on a sequence of thin, corrugated, stainless steel sheets and brazing the pressed steel with copper or nickel. The material used for soldering is melted so as to form a seal between the plates. The process of brazing makes the steel plates so tough that they become extremely durable and can be used under high working pressures and temperatures. Spaces between the plates act as flow channels, with one fluid flowing through odd-numbered channels and the other through even-numbered channels. With this arrangement, heat exchange takes place through these designed plates over a large surface area, making brazed-plate-type heat exchangers an efficient choice for heat exchange. The brazed-plate-type heat exchangers allows mediums at different temperatures to come close, separated by channel plates that enable heat from one medium to be transferred to the other with very high efficiency. The low cost of operation and high performance make brazed-plate-type heat exchangers an optimal choice for use in the heat transfer application.­­

A major driver of the market for brazed-plate-type heat exchangers is properties of BPHEs such as high efficiency, compactness, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Also, the rate of heat transfer is high in case of these heat exchangers, as there exists a large amount of conductive surface area, which is likely to increase turbulence of the fluid. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for brazed-plate-type heat exchangers across the globe.Based on application, the global brazed-plate-type heat exchangers market can be divided into chemical, HVAC & refrigeration, food & beverages, power generation, and others (including transportation). Chemical and HVAC & refrigeration segments are expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to consistent usage of brazed-plate-type heat exchangers for heat transfer, particularly for cooling of fluids.

In terms of region, the global brazed-plate-type heat exchangers market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The brazed-plate-type heat exchangers market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to rise in the per capita income of people across the region. Increase in the per capita income is boosting the spending power of consumers in the region. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the demand for coolers and refrigeration systems in Asia Pacific in the next few years. Manufacturers across Europe and North America are primarily engaged in optimizing the performance of brazed-plate-type heat exchangers, by developing advanced and patented technologies such as Equalancer system and Dualaced technology. The brazed-plate-type heat exchangers market in Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a moderate pace between 2019 and 2027, as these regions depend on import of machineries from developed nations such as Europe and North America.

Brazed-Plate-Type Heat Exchangers Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global brazed-plate-type heat exchangers market are SWEP International AB, Alfa Laval AB, Funke Wärmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd. Danfoss A/S, SPX Corporation, GEA Group, Graham Corporation., Welltech Cooling Systems HYDAC Verwaltung GmbH, United Cooling Systems P. Ltd and Kelvion Holding GmbH. Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd. is a global player engaged in the manufacture of brazed-plate-type heat exchangers. It develops innovative thermal solutions and high-performance and high-quality products for use in the heating & cooling industry.