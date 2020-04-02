Research Report on “Cloud Data Integration Market size, Technology, Implementation, Analytical Overview, Forecast 2025”.

Cloud data integration solutions allow enterprises to unify data from disparate cloud sources in various formats. Cloud data integration solutions provide standard connectors to other cloud software systems, and also include functionality to cleanse, monitor, and transform data.

Cloud Data Integration market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Cloud Data Integration market include increasing demand cloud-based enterprise applications and increasing demand of cloud computing services. In addition, Use of Cloud Data Integration in various industry verticals shall drive the growth of Cloud Data Integration market. Advancements in industrial IT infrastructure across the globe has led to growth of the Cloud Data Integration across the globe.

Major challenges of Cloud Data Integration market are data security, integration of various data sources, threat of data breach, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Cloud Data Integration Market.

Cloud Data Integration market: Segmentation

Global Cloud Data Integration Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of By Enterprise type:

On the basis of enterprise type Cloud Data Integration market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. All Cloud Data Integration are adopted in these enterprises.

Segmentation on the basis of Industry:

Cloud Data Integration market can be segmented on the basis of industry, means areas where Cloud Data Integration are used. Industry includes BFSI, Manufacturing, healthcare, IT and ITES, Utilities and others.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in Cloud Data Integration market are as:

In September 2017, Snaplogic, a U.S. based commercial software company that provides Integration Platform as a Service tools for connecting Cloud data sources, entered into partnership with Snowflake Computing, U.K based cloud data warehouse providers.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Cloud Data Integration Market are Snaplogic, Microsoft Corporation, Talend, Software AG, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Informatica, IBM, Dell and G2 Crowd.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share for Cloud Data Integration market due to technological advancements in enterprise applications and rising adaptation of cloud-based services. Due to high adaptation of cloud computing in various industry verticals in Asia Pacific will hold maximum market share for Cloud Data Integration in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for Cloud Data Integration due to increase in adaptation of advanced Cloud based enterprise applications. Sturdy economic progress, driving the growth of Cloud Data Integration market in MEA region. The Demand for Cloud Data Integration market has risen dramatically over the past 18 months globally.

