Cone Crushers Market : Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts 2027

A cone crusher is a mining equipment that reduces the size of feed material by squeezing or compressing it between an eccentrically gyrating spindle, which is covered by a wear-resistant mantle, and an enclosing concave hopper, which is covered by a manganese concave or a bowl liner. As the feed material enters the cone crusher, it gets wedged and squeezed between the mantle and the bowl liner. The material is reduced into smaller bits when it moves down through the bowl liner as the opening in the cavity gets tighter. Cone crushers offer features such as large eccentric throw, high pivot-point crushing action, and variable speed of the direct drive. These crushers are suitable for use in crushing of a variety of mid-hard and hard rocks.

There exists high demand for mobile cone crushers and screeners among quarry operators in India to mitigate challenges related to logistics. Mobile cone crushers offer contractors and miners the ability to move crushing equipment from one site to another, with minimum logistics. Also, mobile cone crushers can be dismantled in a time of few days or weeks and shipped to the desired destination, which is not possible in case of static cone crushers.

Based on application, the global cone crushers market can be segmented into mining & quarrying and recycling. In the mining & quarrying industry, cone crushers provide excellent reduction and product cubicity during the production of high-quality aggregate and sub-base materials. Modern cone crushers use hydraulic hold-down clamping with automatic control, allowing them to compound the crushing capacity. With a re-circulating conveyor and double-desk screen, modern cone crushers offer the complete crushing and screening process in a single-chassis design.

In terms of region, the global cone crushers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global cone crushers market, owing to large-scale mining operations in China. China is the world’s leading producer of coal, gold, and most rare earth minerals. It witnesses high demand for mining equipment such as cone crushers. Large-scale manufacturers of mining equipment in China export mining equipment to countries in Africa, which are rich in mineral resources. In India, the Steel Authority of India Limited has taken up the development work of captive Chiria mines for the capacity addition of Steel Authority of India Limited’s flagship Bhilai Steel plant in the state of Chhattisgarh. The exploration of Chiria and other mines in India is expected to generate high demand for cone crushers market in the country during the forecast period.

Global Cone Crushers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global cone crushers market are McCloskey International, Terex Corporation, Shanghai Shibang Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhejiang MP Mining Equipment, The Weir Group PLC, Henan Liming Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Northern Heavy Industries Group Co. , Ltd., Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd., Sandvik AB, Puzzolana, ThyssenKrupp AG, WIRTGEN GROUP, Metso Corporation, Tesab Engineering Ltd, FLSmidth, Astec Industries, Inc., and Propel Industries.