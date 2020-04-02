Contextual Marketing Solution Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2025

To get personalized marketing there are some fundamental challenges to overcome these days. To get this personalized marketing on point one needs some information like the right context and a real time understanding of each customer. Getting to these information is a difficult task but contextual marketing solutions in the market has made this as easy as going for one to one marketing. People in the traditional approach used to bombard the customers with messages based on the scattered data which they receive, but due to the advent of contextual marketing solutions with every search, browse, e-mail open, or site visit, individual customers tells about its need or intent at that moment.

The contextual marketing solutions works for both identified customer and prospective customer by updating a continuous 360 degree profile of them. These contextual marketing solutions have power to identify some of the things like what the customer did in the past, what they can go for in the future, and what they can be interested in in coming time. This contextual marketing solution help marketers target the customers interested in their products just like one to one marketing digitally. A marketer has many ways by which it reaches to the customer like by a Web site, e-mail, digital display advertising, push messaging etc.

Contextual marketing solution market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the driver for the contextual marketing solution market comes to be the increased use of mobile phones. The increased use of mobile phones and technology like keeping the cookies has helped the contextual marketing solution market on a growing path as the cookies stored in the mobile phones helps in keeping the historical data of an individual and this has increased due to use of mobile phone. Another driver for the contextual marketing solution market is the increasing number of vendors adapting to digital marketing for their products these days which has led to increased adaption of contextual marketing solution for better customer engagement.

The major challenge faced by the Contextual marketing solution market is that in spite of seeing that most of the visitors on the websites are anonymous the marketers still focus on engaging to the minority customers which are identified through there emails. Other challenge faced by Contextual marketing solution market is that the dry run of retargeting ads or the onsite personalization’s for the anonymous visitors which are deployed as per limited data which in turn lead to loss of the marketer as it targets only a minor percentage of the visitor.

Contextual marketing solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Contextual marketing solution market on the basis of Industry shows the industries in which the contextual marketing solution is used. On the basis of Industry the Contextual marketing solution market can be segmented into Automotive, Banking, Professional Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Consumer Products and Media.

Competition Landscape

Contextual marketing solution Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Contextual marketing solution Market are: Google, vjginteractive.com, Kontera, Microsoft, Clicksor Inc., BidVertiser.com, Chitika, Inc., eClickZ.com, Hsoub Co., Infolinks, Adobe, Marketo Inc., IBM, Oracle, Teradata, SDL, Act-On Software, Inc., Infor, SAP, and Infosys.

Contextual marketing solution Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, Contextual marketing solution Market can be segmented into five key regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Contextual marketing solution Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to a more adaption of such marketing solutions. APAC is expected to increase fast as due to the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually moving to a digital marketing trend and the increased use of mobile phones adds to the growth of contextual marketing solution market in APAC.

