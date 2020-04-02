CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) Devices Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026

Orthopedic devices are used for the prevention and/or cure of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders of the bones and joints. These devices comprise various implants, internal fixators, and external fixators. They are utilitzed in hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, ankle, foot, and spinal reconstruction or surgeries. CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) orthopedic devices include fixation devices for cranial and maxillofacial bone fractures. Maxillofacial injuries include injuries to the facial skeleton and facial soft tissue. Cranial fractures are fractures in the skull bones, which consists of frontal, parietal, occipital, and temporal bones.

Fractures in cranial and maxillofacial bones are caused as a result of a strong impact of an object on the skull because of road accidents, violence, falls, and sports injuries. With advances in technology, customized designs of implants have become easier. Through the use of computer aided design (CAD), the actual shape of a patient’s organs can be 3D printed into an implant. Oxford Performance Materials (OPM), a U.S.-based company, offers similar services for designing cranial mesh implants from PEEK material.

Rise in geriatric population and increase in road and sports injuries are the major drivers of the global CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) devices market. An aging population is a global crisis that has led to a rise in various medical complications. Cases of falls among the geriatric population are responsible for numerous fractures. Accidents on roads and violence are a major cause of trauma that can lead to serious bone damage and internal bleeding. According to the WHO, 3,400 deaths occur worldwide due to road accidents, and millions are injured who require medical attention. India accounts for a significant number of road accidents each year due to overpopulated and poor roads and lack of traffic security. Accident-caused injuries lead to a loss of appendage and serious fractures of the extremities and cranial and spinal fractures.

The global CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) devices market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be classified into cranial mesh, plates, screws, and wires. The wire mesh segment accounts for a a higher market share as compared to the plates segment due to the wide application of wire meshes in cranial fractures. Mesh implants are generally used in cases of fractures that are unevenly spread over a large surface. The implants can be of various sizes and shapes and are made up of titanium or resorbable material. The Rapid Resorbable Fixation System by DePuy Synthes consists of a range of resorbable CMF implants. Plates for cranial and facial fracture fixation are thin and smaller in size. These plates come in various shapes such as circular, ‘T’-shaped, linear, clover leaf-shaped, and curved plates for better compression. Resorbable plates are also available for cranial and maxillofacial internal fracture fixation. CMF screws are used along with plates and meshes to support the fractured bone and avoid the migration of implants. Generally, self-drilling screws are used as vibrations may cause injuries to the underlying cerebrum. Wires are not frequently used in cranial fractures, but many surgeons advocate the use of k wires in case of migration of implants. Wires are generally employed for soft tissue repair and fixation of the zygomatic bone.

Based on end-user, the global CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) devices market can be categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) devices market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. is a significant country of the global CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) devices market. This is because of promotion of the use of CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) devices by the U.S. FDA and significant R&D efforts undertaken by U.S. manufacturers. The market in Asian countries such as India and China is expanding at a rapid pace. These countries are estimated to constitute a signifcant share of the market in the near future.

Key players in the CranioMaxilloFacial (CMF) devices market include Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Medtronic, CONMED, Zimmer-Biomet, and others.