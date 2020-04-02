Eyelid Spacer Grafts: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Blepharoplasty is a surgical treatment for rejuvenation of the eyelids and for reducing the puffiness from under the eyes. However, a major problem associated with this surgery is eyelid retraction, which occurs due to removal of excess skin and fat from under the eye. This can be corrected with the help of eyelid spacer grafts, which repair the lower eyelid retraction that happens post-blepharoplasty. Eyelid spacer grafts lengthen the eyelid to look more natural. They are placed on the back of the eyelids to keep them unseen. Eyelid spacer grafts reduce eye irritation after blepharoplasty and improve eyelid closure. Tutoplast and tarSys, manufactured by IOP Ophthalmics, are the major eyelid spacer grafts available in the global market, commonly used for eyelid restoration. tarSys is a bioengineered eyelid spacer graft that reinforces and reconstructs the eyelids.

A specialized tissue, called tarsus, present in the product functions as a strong skeletal structure for the delicate properties of the eyelid. The biomaterial used in the manufacturing of tsrSys is compatible with the superficial mucosa of the eye, and it integrates with the host tissue providing vertical support to the eyes. Tutoplast is another popular eyelid spacer graft used post-surgery of glaucoma, cataract, etc. Tutoplast implantation is a scientific process and involves technological procedures of virally inactivating, sterilizing, and preserving human tissue.

Rise in awareness regarding cosmetic surgery for rejuvenation and reconstruction of eyes, ongoing R&D for innovative eyelid spacer grafts, and attempts made by manufacturers and surgeons to overcome post-surgical complications are the major factors behind the estimated growth of the eyelid spacer grafts market during the forecast period. However, high price of the product and its implantation procedure, uncertain reimbursement policies in the developing countries, and lack of awareness about eyelid spacer grafts in the emerging countries are expected to restrain the growth of the eyelid spacer grafts market during 2018-2026.

The global eyelid spacer grafts market can be segmented, on the basis of end-user, into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals is expected to be the leading segment for the forecast duration, which can be attributed to the availability of well-qualified and trained ophthalmologists in the hospitals, emergence of multi-specialty hospitals, and well-managed distribution of eyelid spacer grafts by the manufacturers to hospital pharmacies. Specialty clinics are estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in the number of ophthalmic procedures such as cataract, eyelid rejuvenation, and blepharoplasty in these clinics.

Geographically, the eyelid spacer grafts market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the dominant share of the eyelid spacer grafts market in 2017, which can be ascribed to the rising adoption of technologically advanced facial surgeries, including eyelid reconstruction, in the U.S. and presence of IOP Ophthalmics in the country. Europe is considered to be the next prominent market for eyelid spacer grafts, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR in the eyelid spacer grafts market during 2018-2026 due to surge in investment made by key companies toward developing health care infrastructure in Asia, increase in disposable income of people, and rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries in China and India.

IOP Ophthalmics is the only company currently operating in the global eyelid spacer grafts market. However, funding and research grants from government organizations for R&D on eyelid spacer grafts is estimated to propel the number of manufacturers in the market by the end of 2026.

