Feminine Hygiene Products Market- Growing Awareness Towards Hygiene Consciousness And Healthy Life Style Is Increasing The Demand For Feminine Hygiene Products

In recent years, growing awareness towards hygiene consciousness and healthy life style is increasing the demand for feminine hygiene products across the countries of Latin America. Owing to its essential nature in women lives, feminine hygiene products market is gaining momentum across the countries of Latin America such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru. The changing mind set and growing hygiene consciousness is creating a positive impact on the market of feminine hygiene products. Globalization and spurt in the number of working women is boosting the demand for feminine hygiene products. Brazil with its huge population is dominating market for feminine hygiene products across Latin America, followed by Argentina whereas emerging markets such as Chile and Peru are expected to witness decent growth for feminine hygiene products across Latin America. Preferences for convenient and easy to use products are fueling the demand for feminine hygiene products in this region.

Growing preference for fashionable clothes and beauty consciousness is one of the key factors behind the growth of feminine hygiene products in Brazil and Argentina. Brazilian consumers show strong preference for premium sanitary protection products such as pantiliners and shields and tampons over general sanitary protection products. To meet the consumer demand manufacturers are investing lump sum amount in launching new products with extra features. Furthermore, consumers in Argentina with their low purchasing power have become more rational in opting products. They are more inclined towards mid range products. With the ongoing market trend manufacturers are focusing on launching low cost and small size products. Internal cleansers and spays are preferred in Chile. Consumer shift towards healthier life style is increasing the demand for hygiene products in Chile. Ultra thin sanitary pads with extra leakage protection barrier are gaining popularity in Peru. However, raise in the standard of living in emerging countries are expected to fuel the demand of feminine hygiene products in emerging market.

Feminine hygiene products are available in distribution channels such as Dollar stores, variety store and general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, department stores, convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets (incl. discounters) and other general retailers. With rising consumer shift towards hygiene products, manufacturers are focusing on the product availability and making products more accessible to the consumers through various distribution channels.