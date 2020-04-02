Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Emerging Markets’ Analysis, Regional Demand Growth and Forecast to 2025 ll

The global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is rising steadily driven by a number of favorable factors. The rising acceptance of the notion that fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages are beneficial for improving gut health is leading to their increasing adoption. Further, increasing shift to vegan diets due to religious restrictions or generally due to the belief that vegetarian diet helps to stay healthy in the long run is driving the adoption of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages.

However, factors such as product offerings from large beverage manufacturers is preventing regional drinks such as kvass and coconut kefir to penetrate in the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market. Further, low awareness about fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages among individuals in developing countries is also restraining the market’s growth.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to be worth US$1,655.1 mn by the end of 2017. Expanding at 5.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to be valued at US$2,483.8 mn by 2025-end.

Swaying Consumer Inclination towards Veganism to Drive Market

The expanding number of people all over the globe that are converting to veganism is due to factors such as social or religious confinements, or essentially on account of awareness that vegan eating habits keeps a body healthier in the long term. These factors are increasingly driving the reception of fermented non-dairy non-non-alcoholic beverages. Further, concerns in regards to the insensitive treatment of animals for their milk/food derivatives is likewise assuming a critical part in the move towards vegan abstains from food.

The rising acknowledgment of the idea that fermented non-dairy non-non-alcoholic drinks are useful for enhancing gut wellbeing, as they help present sound microflora in the gut help battle stomach related scatters, is prompting the reception of fermented non-dairy non-non-alcoholic beverages. For instance, kombucha tea in the fermented soda pops class is progressively getting to be prevalent as it is connected with enhancing the overall health of the gut.

